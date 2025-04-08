Y'all Better Buy The 604-HP Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon PHEV Because It's A Miracle We're Getting It

Mercedes' AMG division has been in a bit of flux as it transitions to mainly offering plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicles. The four-cylinder C63 PHEV hasn't been well received by the media or the public, but V8-powered PHEV versions of cars like the AMG-only SL roadster and GT coupe are quite awesome. For the eleventh-generation E-Class, up until now we've only seen a mid-range E53 model, with no word on whether a more potent E63 will be coming. As with the previous gen model the new E53 "only" uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, but it gains a plug-in-hybrid system that gives it 604 horsepower — more than the old V8 E63 — along with a usable electric range.

It's a pretty great powertrain worthy of the AMG name, but there still has been another big problem. The old E63 was one of the only performance wagons still available in the U.S., and it's the only reason we've seen other wagons like the Audi RS6, BMW M5 and Porsche Taycan come to America. But following discontinuation of the old E63 and the introduction of the latest generation of E-Class, Mercedes has only offered a lifted, cladded All-Terrain wagon model with a much more boring powertrain. AMG wagon lovers, who have for decades been some of Mercedes' wealthiest customers (if not the wealthiest), have been outta luck.

Today, that changes. Mercedes announced that the E53 wagon will be sold in the U.S., with deliveries set to begin later this year. Y'all better buy these things.