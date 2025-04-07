Next Mercedes-AMG C63 Will Get A PHEV Six-Cylinder Motor As Rumors About Its Powerplant Continue To Swirl

I know you're tired of hearing what motor is going to be under the hood of the next Mercedes-AMG C63. Hell, I'm getting tired of writing about it. It seems like every couple of weeks, there's a new piece of information or a new rumor about what sort of engine will power Benz's compact sports sedan. Well, the current flavor of the week is a plug-in hybrid straight-six motor.

The change from the current C63's much-maligned PHEV turbo-four to the new turbo-six is expected to come as part of a midcycle refresh of the sedan in 2026, according to Autocar. Mercedes-Benz confirmed to the outlet that it will move on from the four-popper it introduced in 2022. Despite the fact the 2.0-liter engine and rear-mounted electric motor put out 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque (making it the most powerful C63 ever), it never really won over consumers who missed the big ol' V8 previous C63s had. Now, the German automaker is going to try something new.

When the facelift comes around next year, the C63 will be powered by a new-ish plug-in hybrid drivetrain with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder motor. I say "new-ish" because it's not really a new engine. It's just an updated version of what can already be found in the E53, GLC53 and CLE53. It'll just have even more horsepower than it does in those applications, Autocar reports. Specs aren't exactly pinned down yet, but it's expected the motor will put out well over 650 hp and 650 lb-ft torque.

I wouldn't be shocked if it bested the numbers set by the I4 C63. You can't have a new car that's less powerful than the old one. That's sacrilege. It's also expected to do away with the rear-mounted electric motor in favor of an electric motor placed between the engine and gearbox.