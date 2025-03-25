Tesla Sales Are Down 43 Percent In Europe As Elon Musk Scares Off Customers

Tesla's market share in Europe continued to shrink in February, as sales from the Austin, Texas-based automaker for a second month. That news comes despite the fact that overall EV registrations were up 26.1 percent throughout the continent. The company, led by outspoken CEO Elon Musk, has seen sales drop 42.6 percent in Europe so far this year. I'm not an expert, but that isn't what you want to see.

Tesla took home 1.8% of the total new car market in Europe in February and 10.3% of the EV market. Both of those are pretty solid numbers, but it's a disaster when you compare it to the same time a year ago. Back then, Tesla had 2.8% of the total market and 21.6% of the EV market.

There are two main reasons for this fairly disastrous downturn: a mediocre lineup and a strong distaste for what Musk stands for these days. From Reuters:

Tesla currently faces a number of challenges in Europe, ahead of the launch of its new Model Y mid-size SUV this month. The EV maker has a smaller, aging lineup while traditional automaker rivals and new Chinese entrants alike continue to launch new, often cheaper electric models. Musk, the company's CEO, has also stirred controversy by courting far-right parties in Europe, which has added to Tesla's sales slump.

Overall, new car sales dropped 3.4% in Europe in February, but BEV sales were up 23.7%, and hybrid sales rose 19%. BEVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids accounted for 58.4% of the EU's car sales in February — a 10.2% increase over the same time last year.