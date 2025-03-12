Automotive tariffs were always going to make cars more expensive, as well as a whole lot of other products. That was undeniable because, in addition to the entire global supply chain being so interconnected and factories being expensive and difficult to move, even if a few automakers were somehow immune, the increased demand for those more affordable cars would drive their prices right back up. There was no way it was going to be a good time to buy a new car.

No one should be surprised that Trump is doing what he said he would do, either. If you voted for a version of Trump you made up in your head who wouldn't have done all this in the first place, I don't know how to tell you this, but you played yourself.

Politicians doubling down on policies that are actively hurting the country, while openly saying they're happy to crash the economy, paints a pretty clear picture: They aren't backing off, and things aren't going to get better any time soon. You probably need a car, but do you actually need a new car? That's either a whole lot of cash to part with, a years-long financial obligation, or both. The last thing I want is to see layoffs turn into financial disasters for people struggling to pay for basic necessities, just because they were a little too optimistic early on and signed up for an expensive car payment.

Maybe Republicans will finally back down, and things will stabilize. Maybe they won't, and things will continue to get worse. But, unless your car just died and you desperately need a brand new one, maybe don't buy a new car right now. At least if you wait another six months, you'll have a better idea of what's going on: Right now, all signs point to everything getting much worse, and the best thing you can probably do is stack cash and maybe figure out how to raise your own chickens. That's going to hurt enthusiasts hoping to find half-price CT5-V Blackwings in a few years, sure, but right now we have much bigger concerns.