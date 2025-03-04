Cybertrucks Booed At Mardi Gras Parade In New Orleans

The Tesla Cybertruck is, without question, the dumbest looking vehicle to ever be sold to the driving public. The American people were bound to hate this thing from the very moment it was designed, but when Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped into bed with history's most idiotic fascist coup d'etat, it became a de facto symbol of that movement. Apparently a national Cybertruck Club volunteered to run their trucks in a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade—technically a Lundi Gras as it happened on Monday night—as a way to transport parade marshals along the route. Reportedly some of the trucks used drove in from Texas for the event. In any normal car this would be seen by the locals as a pretty cool and respectable gesture helping everyone enjoy the parade festivities. In a Cybertruck, you're broadcasting your dorkiness to the gathered masses, and the already riled up crowd took out their frustrations on the Tesla kooks, shouting their boos and throwing beads "from start to evacuation." Reddit user jobles95 posted about his experience, claiming he was marshal from inside one of the trucks, saying, "I couldn't believe my eyes. I knew it was going to be bad, but holy sh*t."

Here's a cybertruck getting booed at Orpheus to brighten your Lundi Gras: — Blair Hopkins (@hopkinsmsb.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T00:46:58.003Z

Apparently the trucks did not leave New Orleans unscathed, either, as many parade goers threw beads and other projectiles at the trucks driving down the parade route. Again, from jobles 95, the damage included "one broken window, and one chipped pretty bad. I know they got scratched up a lot, but I don't know the full extent." I was under the impression that Cybertruck windows were capable of withstanding a gunshot, so why would a beaded necklace be enough to crack one? Huh, it sure is a mystery.