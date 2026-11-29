SUVs That Get Better Than 30 MPG, According To The EPA
Sure, the Trump administration gutted Biden-era fuel-economy standards, but there are still some pretty efficient rides on the road today — and that even includes a fair number of SUVs. Well, it includes a fair number of unibody SUVs. Among the body-on-frame entries, the Chevy Tahoe sets the pace at 26 mpg highway, although that's thanks to its 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 engine.
On the other hand, there are now three-row unibody alternatives with the kind of EPA ratings that used to be reserved for high-efficiency compacts. Part of that, of course, has to do with the rise of hybrid technology. Adding a little electrical assistance to their engines has helped some SUVs crack the 50-mpg barrier. Speaking of electrical assistance, this is a good time to point out that we're not including pluggable SUVs on our list, as we're laser-focused on MPG, not MPGe.
We've then narrowed things down further — a lot further — to come up with five SUVs that can surpass 30 mpg in at least one of the EPA's tests. That way, we're able to include a few different kinds of sport utilities that may interest different kinds of gearheads. We've listed them in order of fuel efficiency. The Kia Niro and Toyota RAV4 are our mainstream models; the Lexus RX is our luxury selection; the Kia Sorento is our three-row model; and the BMW X2 M35i has enthusiasts covered.
2026 BMW X2 M35i
No, it didn't make Jalopnik's list of your favorite performance SUVs — but the 2027 BMW X2 M35i stands out for athleticism when you take our 30-mpg efficiency floor into account. It just squeaks past that benchmark, in a single facet of EPA testing, with fuel-economy grades of 23 mpg city/31 mpg highway/26 mpg combined. Also the only non-hybrid SUV to qualify today, the X2 M35i hits the streets with a turbocharged 2.0-liter TwinPower I4 that adds M-specific components such as a more robust crankshaft, improved piston cooling/lubrication, and main bearing shells/caps borrowed from BMW's I6 motors. With all those features working in concert, the X2 M35i accelerates from 0 to 60 in only 5.2 seconds, and if you keep the pedal down — and spring for performance rubber — you can reach 155 mph.
The compact BMW then goes beyond straight-line acceleration with a standard adaptive M suspension supported by M Sport brakes. Optional highlights extend to M Compound brakes and front M sport seats.
Finally, there's been some controversy over the X2's SUV credibility. Some observers consider it the hot hatch of the brand's SUVs, and BMW itself calls it a "sports activity coupe" — check out the steeply raked rear glass. But the vehicle does seem to have some serious off-road potential: A modified version finished second in its class at the 2023 Rebelle Rally, one of the toughest off-road rallies in the world.
2027 Toyota Grand Highlander: 37 mpg city
The 2027 Toyota Grand Highlander is part of a Toyota Motor Corp. hat-trick here. In a notable feat of engineering, the Grand Highlander is a 201-inch three-row SUV with 33.5 inches of third-row legroom, but even with its sizeable dimensions, it earns EPA ratings of 37 mpg city/34 mpg highway/36 mpg combined. To put that into perspective, the perennially popular Ford Explorer is currently 198.7 inches long, with 31.8 inches of legroom in the way-back, and it has an EPA rating of 20/29/24. Additionally, the space inside the Grand Highlander is grander than the "regular" Highlander.
A big part of that, obviously, is Toyota's powertrain choice. The Explorer is a gas-only SUV motivated by a standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four, and the Grand Highlander gets Toyota's typical hybrid technology blending a 2.5-liter I4 and multiple motors — including one on the rear axle for electric all-wheel drive. That said, the Grand Highlander's advantages over the Explorer don't extend to output or towing. The Explorer leads in those categories with 300 horsepower and 5,000 pounds vs. the Grand Highlander's 246/3,500.
As for more likely Grand Highlander rivals — with standard FWD like the Grand Highlander, not RWD like the Explorer — the Toyota is also longer, has more third-row legroom, and comes with better base EPA scores for combined driving than the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot, or Nissan Pathfinder, among others.
2027 Lexus RX 350h: 37 mpg city
You can make a case that Toyota is the king of the crossovers, as the company not only launched the first crossover SUV in the country — the RAV4 — but also the world's first luxury crossover, the Lexus RX. Plus, even if the current, 5th generation RX isn't perfect, it's still packed with premium details and puts up some impressively green EPA ratings — especially in its hybrid configuration. The all-wheel-drive RX 350h sets the bar at 37 mpg city/34 mpg highway/36 mpg combined, again backed by a 2.5-liter I4 and multiple electric motors. The gas-only RX 350 AWD, by contrast, has EPA grades of 21/29/24.
The RX 350h doesn't let drivers down too far out on actual roads, either. Per CR, the RX 350h is good for 34 mpg combined in real-world conditions, while Car and Driver claimed a mark of 32 mpg on the highway. And though this model isn't too sporty for a sport-utility, its 246 horses help drivers to run from 0-60 in a just-fine 7.2 seconds and clock a top speed of 124 mph.
Nor is the RX 350h simply the Lexus version of the Toyota RAV4. It shares a platform with the 2026 Toyota Highlander/Grand Highlander instead. But despite the RX 350h's midsize dimensions, it's strictly a two-row affair. The Highlander — and premium midsizers such as the Genesis GV80 and Mercedes-Benz GLE — are available with three rows.
2026 Toyota RAV4: 47 mpg city
Excluding pickup trucks, the Toyota RAV4 has been the best-selling vehicle in the country for 9 straight years. It's an enviable track record that the all-new 2026 model is likely to continue: Our verdict from earlier this year was that the updated RAV4 may not innovate, but it should continue to dominate. After all, as our Daniel Golson wrote, "the 2026 RAV4 looks awesome from the outside, has much-improved tech on the inside, and Toyota's hybrid powertrains continue to be some of the best on the market."
In the RAV4, that means a 2.5-liter I4 mill complemented by Toyota's two-motor hybrid setup to provide a combined 226 horsepower in front-wheel-drive models. All-wheel-drive RAV4s enjoy an extra 10 ponies with a third motor for the rear axle. There's a minor difference in efficiency ratings as well, with the FWD RAV4 rated at up to 47 mpg city/40 mpg highway/43 mpg combined and the AWD versions able to post an EPA line of 46/39/42. We've also managed to turn up some real-world fuel-economy numbers for the RAV4, with Consumer Reports seeing 40 mpg and Edmunds achieving 38.7 mpg, specifically in an FWD XLE Premium model. Looking at RAV4 rivals such as the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, and Subaru Forester – all of which have hybrid powertrains – none can match the RAV4 for EPA fuel economy. The Sportage does come very close, however, at 41 mpg city/44 mpg highway/42 mpg combined.
2027 Kia Niro: 53 mpg city
The 2027 Kia Niro refresh looks like an improvement overall, but one thing missing compared to 2026 seems to be the Niro FE model. That variant came in with an EPA line of 53 mpg city/54 mpg highway/53 mpg combined to lead the Niro family last year. The 2027 trims are listed at 53/46/50. Now, to be clear, there's no apparent change in the SUV's powertrain. The current model relies on the same 1.6-liter I4 and 1.32-kWh lithium-ion battery as last year, backed by the same total system output of 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
The Niro also boasts some strong real-world fuel-efficiency results. Consumer Reports, for one, rated the 2026 version at 45 mpg — but has yet to test the 2027 model. CR gave the 2026 Niro a recommended rating, too. Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report claimed the Niro could deliver 50 mpg in real-world driving.
True, some folks may question the Niro's SUV-ness. The subcompact doesn't offer all-wheel drive, and Kia doesn't call it an SUV in the company's media overview or website landing page. On the other side of the coin, you will get a small boost of ground clearance, at least versus Kia cars. The Niro's 6.3 inches give it a 1-inch advantage over the Kia K4 sedan, for example. Moreover, given our focus here on EPA ratings, we'll point out that the agency itself does consider the Niro a "Small Sport Utility Vehicle."