Sure, the Trump administration gutted Biden-era fuel-economy standards, but there are still some pretty efficient rides on the road today — and that even includes a fair number of SUVs. Well, it includes a fair number of unibody SUVs. Among the body-on-frame entries, the Chevy Tahoe sets the pace at 26 mpg highway, although that's thanks to its 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 engine.

On the other hand, there are now three-row unibody alternatives with the kind of EPA ratings that used to be reserved for high-efficiency compacts. Part of that, of course, has to do with the rise of hybrid technology. Adding a little electrical assistance to their engines has helped some SUVs crack the 50-mpg barrier. Speaking of electrical assistance, this is a good time to point out that we're not including pluggable SUVs on our list, as we're laser-focused on MPG, not MPGe.

We've then narrowed things down further — a lot further — to come up with five SUVs that can surpass 30 mpg in at least one of the EPA's tests. That way, we're able to include a few different kinds of sport utilities that may interest different kinds of gearheads. We've listed them in order of fuel efficiency. The Kia Niro and Toyota RAV4 are our mainstream models; the Lexus RX is our luxury selection; the Kia Sorento is our three-row model; and the BMW X2 M35i has enthusiasts covered.