These Are Your Favorite Performance SUVs

Earlier this week, spurred by attending the first drive event for the absolutely awesome 2026 Aston Martin DBX S, I asked our lovely Jalopnik readership to tell me about their favorite performance SUVs. While there were some annoying comments about why performance SUVs are stupid (they're not), luckily enough of you had excellent answers across a wide spectrum of performance SUVs.

My example pick was among the most obvious of choices, the original Porsche Cayenne, a sentiment echoed by a few of you. It really paved the way for performance SUVs as we know them today, and really luxury SUVs in general, but another popular answer was the Lamborghini LM002, a staff favorite vehicle here at Jalopnik. Brock Yates predicted the rise of the super-SUV in his original Car and Driver review, and when our own Andy Kalmowitz drove a perfect example earlier this year, he said it was equal parts horrible and incredible. Without further ado, these are the Jalopnik audience's favorite performance SUVs.