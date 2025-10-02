These Are Your Favorite Performance SUVs
Earlier this week, spurred by attending the first drive event for the absolutely awesome 2026 Aston Martin DBX S, I asked our lovely Jalopnik readership to tell me about their favorite performance SUVs. While there were some annoying comments about why performance SUVs are stupid (they're not), luckily enough of you had excellent answers across a wide spectrum of performance SUVs.
My example pick was among the most obvious of choices, the original Porsche Cayenne, a sentiment echoed by a few of you. It really paved the way for performance SUVs as we know them today, and really luxury SUVs in general, but another popular answer was the Lamborghini LM002, a staff favorite vehicle here at Jalopnik. Brock Yates predicted the rise of the super-SUV in his original Car and Driver review, and when our own Andy Kalmowitz drove a perfect example earlier this year, he said it was equal parts horrible and incredible. Without further ado, these are the Jalopnik audience's favorite performance SUVs.
Lamborghini LM002
Lamborghini LM002.
Sure, there are better SUVs, better performance cars, and better performance SUVs, but a performance SUV is kind of a fish riding a bicycle already. But the LM002 is just bananas. An Italian version of the Humvee slathered in leather and 80's supermarket gewgaws.
So if you're going with a nutty concept, you may as well get the nuttiest version.
Even nuttier is that Lamborghini originally intended for it to be a military vehicle (the Cheetah).
Submitted by: Stillnotatony, Featherlite
My favorite LM002 is the one originally owned by Tina Turner, who swapped in the V8 and automatic transmission from a Mercedes 500E.
Subaru Forester
A cop-out, but I'd have to say it's the one I already have!
- 6-speed manual w/ AWD
- Easy to work on
- Made in 2015; good safety ratings
- ~3,500 lbs
- Plenty of room for hauling stuff; can tow small trailers in a pinch
- Never gets stuck in snow, great at pulling others out
- MacGyver'd on a Toyota Previa supercharger, which clutches on when flooring it
Probably won't be replaced until EVs are the norm.
Submitted by: avrus96
Hell yeah, dude.
My wife's 2017 Forester XT. I found myself next to her at a light, and she got the jump on me...outran my GTI. And it averages close to 30mpg. And it cost less than 30k. Maybe there are better ones out there, but this is the point of diminishing returns.
Submitted by: dug_deep
Mercedes-AMG GLA45
There has ever only been 1 performance "SUV" that I've even considered, and that is the GLA 45 AMG. 380hp and about 3500lbs, I don't think there is any other make that attempted an SUV with similar characteristics.
But if we're being honest, this is as much an SUV as the CLS is a "coupe". This thing is a hot hatch with a bit more ground clearance. Still as someone who has gone through the trouble of stuffing kids into car seats in the back, I can definitely see the appeal.
I love it because it's the least SUV of any SUV I've ever seen. Change to smaller wheels and A/T tires and it's basically a CLA45 rally/safari.
Submitted by: Atomic2, jihad joe
The GLA45 freakin' rules, especially the second-gen model. That's one of my favorite powertrains on sale.
BMW X5 4.8is
The BMW E53 X5 4.8is has particular appeal. It's not faster than its peers but it seems to have that excellent blend of characteristics inherent in most turn-of-the-century BMWs. Bonus points for the 4.8 in the badge actually matching the engine displacement!
Something about the proportions of the 1st gen X5, specifically the M-Sport version, always appealed to me. It looked awesome as a soccer-mom-mobile with MASSIVE wheels and tires. The 1st Gen AMG M35 had a similar look: small body, big wheels. As these SUVs got larger and larger, the wheels don't stand out as much.
Submitted by: Stephen., DTEL77
When I was about a month away from moving to LA, there was a 4.8is for sale with a stage 2 Dinan kit, multipiece HRE wheels, and the BMW factory widebody kit, which I've never seen in person. I couldn't swing buying a car before I had found an apartment, and by the time I had made it to the city it had been sold. The one that got away for sure.
Saab 9-7x Aero
Saab 9-7x with the 6.0 V8
Agreed. They had at one point dropped to around $20K for a really nice low miles example. Now a nice one is almost impossible to get and if one is for sale it will cost big bucks.
Submitted by: Scott The Stagehand, Tex
One of my worst first dates ever was with a guy with a 9-7x. I still think they're cool.
Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
The only performance SUV I actually lust over is the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution. Take the Rally legend Lancer Evo bride, walk her down the isle to her Dakar legend Pajero husband, and a couple years later get busy, to produce one of the most insane offspring the off-road performance SUV world have ever seen!
There is only one correct answer that is the Mitsubishi Pajero Evo. Idc that it wasn't legal in the Usa until recently but it would be a crime to not have it on this list.
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan, Hereforcarsagain
I know multiple people who own Pajero Evos, and they all adore them.
Infiniti FX45
First gen Infiniti FX45, still miss mine. Bought it new in 03 and put 170k trouble free miles on it before replacing it. Nothing at the time looked like it and no suv could really touch it in handling or power (until the Cayenne turbo) it was almost like a v8 powered gtr with a backpack which is fitting since the R35 was based off the same chassis.
Submitted by: jmerc
A totally game-changing car! I almost bought one last year, a fully loaded orange on orange example with everything from adaptive cruise control to a rear-seat DVD player. It drove incredibly, but sadly that particular one was in rough shape. Apparently only around 20% of first-gen FX sales were the V8 FX45.
Toyota RAV4 V6
There are 2 that I have always loved... performance tailored from the factory is the original ML55 AMG, they look great and are super capable. The sleeper for me is the Rav4 V6 models with AWD. Sure, the suspension is not sporty at all but that V6 makes enough power in a light vehicle to have a good time on back roads and around town without getting arrested.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
You have good taste.
Saleen XP8 Explorer
Saleen XP8 Explorer – mostly for its oddity and rarity
Submitted by: Frosteeman
I love these.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Stelvio Qudrifoglio. Nothing else comes even close at the price point. 50/50 weight distribution from an extremely well designed Giorgio platform puts it miles ahead of anything else. The Ferrari derived V-6 is just icing on the cake.
I traded a '17 Macan S for a 2.0 Stelvio Veloce a few years back. The Stelvio handled so much better than the Macan, it was shocking. As good as Porsche engineers are, they couldn't fully mask the front weight bias of a VAG SUV platform. The Stelvio is just better, from a handling perspective.
Submitted by: Factoryhack
I think the Stelvio is great to drive and to look at, but that's about it, and I don't think it's that much better to drive than its competitors. Sounds incredible, too, at least.
Audi SQ7
I just picked up a 2020 Audi SQ7. It's missing the sport resonator option, but it is almost too loud on start up.
Drove it home 815 miles yesterday and loved the ride. Luxury and sport.
Submitted by: NaterTots
Congrats! Those and the SQ8 are definite sleepers.
Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI
VW Touareg V10 TDI
The best SUV interior ever made period
The most capable factory off-roader (for a luxury car)
Can and did tow a 747 with literally no special equipment or prep (looking at you Toyota Tundra)
Fast, comfy, handled great, great mpg
Nobody has ever out sleepered it and at this point it probably is cheaper to maintain a Veyron than a V10 TDI
Submitted by: Mike Poster
You're probably right about the maintenance bit.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai Ioniq 5N. I'm not really and SUV guy, and even I think that things a hoot. Motortrend even did an article stacking it up with the base Corvette, arguing that since they both cost about $70k it's fair to see which offered more bang for your buck and found that the 5N had a faster 0-60, faster quarter mile, and shorter 60mph stopping distance.
Submitted by: Mike Szekely
I wouldn't personally call the Ioniq 5 an SUV, but I'll allow it.