2027 Kia Niro Hybrid Refresh Looks Like An Improvement, But Drops EV And PHEV Models
Here at Jalopnik, we're fans of the Niro, Kia's littlest crossover that's been available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric drivetrain options. The subcompact Niro is getting a refresh for the 2027 model year with new looks, better tech, and improved refinement, but sadly Kia is axing the plug-in hybrid and EV powertrains. Changes to the crossover are relatively minimal otherwise, which isn't such a bad thing.
The facelifted Niro remains a stylish choice for someone who wants a frugal daily driver without fully diving off the deep-end into Prius territory. Competition includes the excellent Honda Civic Hybrid, the more rugged Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, and the boring Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid; the latter two alternatives both have standard all-wheel drive, something the Niro still lacks. When it launched the Niro was basically in a class of its own, but now there are a lot more enticing hybrids on sale, so time will tell if the updated Niro has what it takes to win over real-world buyers.
Updated technology headlines the changes
The front end employs Kia's Star Map lighting signatures, ditching the old winged trim piece at the top of the nose, and there's a reworked front bumper and grille. It's got a new pert booty courtesy of a new liftgate and bumper, plus more angular taillights. Luckily, Kia didn't get rid of the cool aero pass-through channels that are hidden behind the C-pillar. The hybrid powertrain remains the same as before, comprised of a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor delivering a combined 139 horsepower to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Inside, the 2027 Niro features a new screen setup that's more squared-off, getting rid of the old model's awkwardly shaped bezels. Every trim has an 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, up from the outgoing car's standard 8-inch display. The standard 4-inch digital instrument cluster is 0.3-inch smaller than the current car's base screen, but a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is now available. Kia also redesigned the steering wheel, tweaked the dashboard and center console, and gave the Niro a traditional shifter instead of the old dial.
It'll be on sale this summer
On the driver-assistance front, the Niro now gains a junction turning feature, cyclist detection and direct-oncoming functionality to the standard forward collision avoidance system. Blind-spot monitoring warning, rear cross-traffic braking, and adaptive cruise control with lane-centering are all standard as well. The top SX Touring trim adds a 360-degree camera system and the Blind-Spot View Monitor, which projects a live camera feed from your blind spots onto the instrument cluster screen.
Other notable details are absent at the moment, including pricing and EPA fuel economy ratings, but Kia says sales of the 2027 Niro are expected to start this summer, so hopefully we'll know more soon. Expect the base price to increase slightly from the current Niro Hybrid's starting price of $28,885 including destination. Kia just had record-breaking sales in the first half of 2026, with hybrid sales alone up by 115%, and the Niro has been on an upswing as well.