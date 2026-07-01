2027 Kia Niro Hybrid Refresh Looks Like An Improvement, But Drops EV And PHEV Models

Here at Jalopnik, we're fans of the Niro, Kia's littlest crossover that's been available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric drivetrain options. The subcompact Niro is getting a refresh for the 2027 model year with new looks, better tech, and improved refinement, but sadly Kia is axing the plug-in hybrid and EV powertrains. Changes to the crossover are relatively minimal otherwise, which isn't such a bad thing.

The facelifted Niro remains a stylish choice for someone who wants a frugal daily driver without fully diving off the deep-end into Prius territory. Competition includes the excellent Honda Civic Hybrid, the more rugged Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, and the boring Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid; the latter two alternatives both have standard all-wheel drive, something the Niro still lacks. When it launched the Niro was basically in a class of its own, but now there are a lot more enticing hybrids on sale, so time will tell if the updated Niro has what it takes to win over real-world buyers.