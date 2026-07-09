The 5th-Gen Lexus RX 350 Is Revered As Reliable, But It's Not Perfect
Lexus introduced the 5th-generation RX 350 in 2023 with a bold new design underpinned by a lighter and more rigid GA-K platform. The optimized chassis and revised powertrain lineup didn't make it as engaging as other midsize luxury SUVs (evidenced by our 2023 Lexus RX first drive), but there's no questioning its reputation for build quality and reliability.
For starters, the 5th-generation Lexus RX is among Consumer Reports' most reliable crossovers, and iSeeCars named it the most reliable luxury 5-seat SUV for under $60,000, giving it an 8/10 score. Moreover, Lexus ranked highest in the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. That strong reputation for reliability is reflected in iSeeCars' 8.5/10 value-retention score for the Lexus RX 350, which is supported by the model's below-average three-year depreciation rate of 28%, per Kelley Blue Book.
The RX 350 reliability praise doesn't stop here. This Lexus has a consumer-verified score of 81/100 for quality and reliability in J.D. Power rankings. Meanwhile, RepairPal gave it an above-average 4.0/5.0 reliability rating, translating to lower average service bills.
While this data depends on your ZIP code, Edmunds reports that Lexus RX 350 owners would only pay, on average, $1,287 in repairs over 5 years. Compared to a BMW X3 ($2,787 in repairs over the same period), a Mercedes-Benz GLC ($2,977), or a Volvo XC60 ($1,873), the Lexus RX is more reliable than its peers and is cheaper to run. Then again, no car is perfect, and the 5th-generation Lexus RX350 has a few kinks in the armor, most notably with recalls.
Lexus recalls are something to consider
Lexus is not the least recalled car brand this past decade, although it's near the top of the heap along with Toyota. However, vehicle recall data from Cars.com has shown that Lexus (and Toyota vehicles) are not as bulletproof as they seem. This past March, Toyota recalled the 2022-2025 Lexus NX, 2024-2026 Lexus TX, and the 2023-2026 RX (non-hybrid models) for a defective backup camera, an order potentially impacting 71,084 RX units. About a month and a half before that, 2024-2025 Lexus RX 350s were recalled to replace damaged rear center seat belts, which could have impacted up to 7,391 examples of the model.
Furthermore, 5th-generation Lexus RX 350s were recalled in 2023 for defective steering columns (2023 model) — with the order re-issued in 2025 — and in 2025 for blank instrument screens not displaying speed, brake system, and tire pressure warning lights (2025 model). While reports didn't isolate the number of Lexus RX 350s potentially impacted by steering column recalls, only up to 10 examples of the 2025 RX 350 were estimated to be affected by the instrument panel recall. Keep in mind that the 5th-generation Lexus RX spans the 2023 to 2026 model years, so it's best to keep these recalls in mind if you're pining to buy one.
Similarly, older Lexus RX models have above-average reliability scores but are far from perfect. The 3rd-gen RX 350 from 2010 to 2015 had recalls for its brakes, vehicle speed control, electronic stability control, and fuel system. Meanwhile, the 4th-gen Lexus RX that went on sale from 2016 to 2022 has had recalls for its knee airbag, brakes, frontal airbag, fuel pump, and fuel storage integrity. As for the 5th-gen Lexus RX 350, data gathered so far by The Weekly Driver suggests that the non-hybrid 2.4-liter engine is the most reliable powertrain option.