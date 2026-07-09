The 5th-Gen Lexus RX 350 Is Revered As Reliable, But It's Not Perfect

Lexus introduced the 5th-generation RX 350 in 2023 with a bold new design underpinned by a lighter and more rigid GA-K platform. The optimized chassis and revised powertrain lineup didn't make it as engaging as other midsize luxury SUVs (evidenced by our 2023 Lexus RX first drive), but there's no questioning its reputation for build quality and reliability.

For starters, the 5th-generation Lexus RX is among Consumer Reports' most reliable crossovers, and iSeeCars named it the most reliable luxury 5-seat SUV for under $60,000, giving it an 8/10 score. Moreover, Lexus ranked highest in the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. That strong reputation for reliability is reflected in iSeeCars' 8.5/10 value-retention score for the Lexus RX 350, which is supported by the model's below-average three-year depreciation rate of 28%, per Kelley Blue Book.

The RX 350 reliability praise doesn't stop here. This Lexus has a consumer-verified score of 81/100 for quality and reliability in J.D. Power rankings. Meanwhile, RepairPal gave it an above-average 4.0/5.0 reliability rating, translating to lower average service bills.

While this data depends on your ZIP code, Edmunds reports that Lexus RX 350 owners would only pay, on average, $1,287 in repairs over 5 years. Compared to a BMW X3 ($2,787 in repairs over the same period), a Mercedes-Benz GLC ($2,977), or a Volvo XC60 ($1,873), the Lexus RX is more reliable than its peers and is cheaper to run. Then again, no car is perfect, and the 5th-generation Lexus RX350 has a few kinks in the armor, most notably with recalls.