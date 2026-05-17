How Much Grander Is The Space Inside Toyota's Grand Highlander?

The Toyota Grand Highlander offers up to 153.3 cubic feet for passengers without its panoramic sunroof and 149 when letting the sunshine in. Yet the bigger SUV actually has slightly less legroom and shoulder room in the front row compared to its smaller sibling: 41.7 inches vs. 42.0 for legs and 56.5 vs. 57.2 for hips for the Grand Highlander and Highlander, respectively. In the back, the bigger SUV has a bit more second-row legroom, along with a notable 5.5-inch advantage for third-row passengers. The third row also sees about 2.5 more inches of shoulder room in the Grand Highlander.

It's a similar story with headroom. In its standard configuration, sans sunroof, the regular Highlander comes up short by more than an inch in the front and third rows, and by 0.8 inches in the second row. The Grand Highlander also complements its extra passenger space with more room for cargo. You can stuff 97.5 cubic feet of gear behind the front seats, 57.9 with the third row folded, and 20.6 with a full house. The tale of the tape for the Highlander shows 84.3, 48.4, and 16 cubic feet of cargo space in the same seating setups, respectively. Keep in mind that this could be in for change as soon as 2027, when the Highlander goes all electric with 320 miles of range and gets a fresh design. What that means for its cabin space is still up in the air.