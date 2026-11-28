Over in Europe, customers have been given an option to buy two different generations of the Yaris GRMN, the current of which is pictured above. If you were looking for the hottest little hatchback on the planet, that's probably what you would end up with. Effectively, the GRMN recipe is to crank up the power, cut the weight, and make the aero and suspension more aggressive. GRMN is to Toyota as Manthey Racing is to Porsche, more or less. But there aren't a lot of cars that have received the GRMN treatment.

Last weekend I asked the Jalopnik readership to help Toyota's product planning department come up with some fun and interesting new ideas for expanding the GRMN lineup. Looking at the current Toyota lineup, they provided some fun responses, coming up with fast, track-oriented versions of cars for normal people. GR products aside, Toyota's bread and butter is catering to normies, but what if their customers accidentally bought a fun car instead?

I sincerely made a plea for the current Prius, which is actually a really good and kind of quick little fuel-sipper. Giving it a hot motor and more electric boost could be a lot of fun. This week, though, I'm going to lend my impassioned plea to a theoretical GRMN-version of the already-quite-lovely-but-underpowered GR86. The Subaru-powered machine is ripe for a turbocharged model, and the 271-horsepower FA24F Turbo H4 in the current VB-generation Subaru WRX would slot in nicely. Toyota could easily call their pals at Subie and get something like this in the works. The car's chassis-mate Subaru BRZ could get an STI version for good measure. It's been too long, make it happen! I'm honestly surprised nobody else recommended it.