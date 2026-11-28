Jalopnik Readers Think These Toyota Models Deserve A GRMN Model
Over in Europe, customers have been given an option to buy two different generations of the Yaris GRMN, the current of which is pictured above. If you were looking for the hottest little hatchback on the planet, that's probably what you would end up with. Effectively, the GRMN recipe is to crank up the power, cut the weight, and make the aero and suspension more aggressive. GRMN is to Toyota as Manthey Racing is to Porsche, more or less. But there aren't a lot of cars that have received the GRMN treatment.
Last weekend I asked the Jalopnik readership to help Toyota's product planning department come up with some fun and interesting new ideas for expanding the GRMN lineup. Looking at the current Toyota lineup, they provided some fun responses, coming up with fast, track-oriented versions of cars for normal people. GR products aside, Toyota's bread and butter is catering to normies, but what if their customers accidentally bought a fun car instead?
I sincerely made a plea for the current Prius, which is actually a really good and kind of quick little fuel-sipper. Giving it a hot motor and more electric boost could be a lot of fun. This week, though, I'm going to lend my impassioned plea to a theoretical GRMN-version of the already-quite-lovely-but-underpowered GR86. The Subaru-powered machine is ripe for a turbocharged model, and the 271-horsepower FA24F Turbo H4 in the current VB-generation Subaru WRX would slot in nicely. Toyota could easily call their pals at Subie and get something like this in the works. The car's chassis-mate Subaru BRZ could get an STI version for good measure. It's been too long, make it happen! I'm honestly surprised nobody else recommended it.
A big and fast truck
Due to being hopped up on enough IV pain killers and muscle relaxers to drop a bull elephant (one miserable nerve issue in ye olde back), my answer might only make sense to an audience of one.
Make it the Sequoia, take the fight to the Range Rover Sport and BMW X5M and Audi RSQ8, and just go full blown insane. 700 HP, lowered body, exhaust sound that can be heard on Mars, and 10 mpg on the highway if they make it a hybrid. These oversized, overweight, overdone SUVs haven't gone anywhere so have some fun with them.
It worked for the Typhoon for one year.
Suggested by Xavier96
You jest, but I don't think this would be all that difficult for Toyota to accomplish. The Sequoia is already a hybrid-electric powered machine with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6. For one thing, this truck uses a puny little 48 hp AC permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, and it wouldn't be difficult at all for Toyota to engineer something with at least another 100 hp. Even the Prius' electric motor makes 161 hp on its own.
The Sequoia makes a combined 437 hp, so if you added in another 113 ponies in electric power and cranked up the boost on the V6 a bit for another 100 or so at the top end, you'd see something in the realm of 650 horses, and you're in the right zone. Lower it a bit and set it up for straight-line speed, and you've got a rowdy GRMN SUV that people would buy in droves.
This system would also work great in the current Tundra, allowing Toyota to compete in the high-horsepower truck market, bringing street and strip performance back to trucks instead of the off-roady fad that Ford started with the Raptor.
Taco and or Tundra would be cool as heck. 2wd, standard cab, short bed. Completely impractical, but thats the point.
Suggested by Patrick
Tacoma 2dr is the answer for me.
But I seriously want to know who can afford a new car, nevermind a performance model. Who? Newest I get is certified used. Nothing made these days has enough style to be cool in 80 years.
Suggested by Bob Myhonig
The current Toyota Tacoma employs an i-Force Max hybrid version of the TA24A-FTS engine. That is a 2.4-liter inline four cylinder with a big turbo on it. That engine makes 278 hp on its own, but with the hybrid system, the Tacoma puts down 326 ponies. Once again, extract another 100 hp from the electric system and another 100 from the gas engine by adding more boost, and you've got a pretty good recipe. Wouldn't you be satisfied with a 526-hp Tacoma? Ranger Raptor, who?
A little and fast truck
I mean, for starters, that new kei truck they're bringing here. Make it stupidly fast to 25mph.
Suggested by Poorsche
Oh man, I can't let this comment go without giving it its own mega breakdown.
This is an opportunity in the making here, Toyota. Please don't leave the KEI-01 alone. A Scion KEI-01 with a full on GRMN track-ready treatment has the potential to be among the most fun cars built in the last twenty years.
The KEI-01 is essentially a rebadged Daihatsu Hijet Jumbo truck for the American market, fitted with a 49 hp 658cc KF-VE inline three-cylinder and a 25 mph speed limiter to allow it to fit within U.S. low-speed vehicle regulations. But what if it was actually fun and fast?
This will require some real dream-scenario thinking, because there's no world where a Daihatsu Hijet will be allowed to pass U.S. crash and emissions regulations. That said, the Hijet is also available with a one-liter Toyota 1KR-DE engine, which bumps power considerably to 64 ponies. Of course, the turbocharged 1KR-VET from the A200-series Daihatsu Rocky SUV makes a full 97 hp and 110 pound-feet of torque. That could be a whole lot of fun in the Scion, maybe even if it's restricted to a track-only version, don't you think?
Others?
The supra....wait
Suggested by JaredOfLondon
Many Toyota fanatics bemoan the fact that the MkIV Supra is a BMW underneath, but that actually allows for a whole lot more possibilities in this ersatz reality. Of course, we know the Supra is dead, with production having ended in March, but let's just say it was still alive.
The fifth-generation Toyota Supra ran from 2019 to 2026 as a collaborative effort between Toyota and BMW, sharing a chassis and running gear with the Z4. It was available with a BMW B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a BMW B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six. The standard Supra six made 335 hp, though Europe and Japan received a "Final Edition" model this year (limited to 300 units), which pumped power to a competent 434 ponies!
Wouldn't you know it, BMW built and delivered an even more powerful version of this 3.0-liter six-cylinder in the limited-edition 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL. In that configuration, the engine was built by BMW's M division to an impressive 560 hp. Imagine what a Supra could do with 560 horses!
Minivan!
Suggested by Old_SLAAB_Guy
GRMN Sienna feels like the right answer.
Suggested by DaiMacculate
Over a decade ago Toyota marketed its Sienna in North America as the swagger wagon. In 2026, the Sienna could use a bit more swagger. A van with 243 hybrid horsepower isn't nothing, but the Sienna is a really big and heavy machine, and we are enthusiasts who can't help but beg for more. Much like my Prius idea, the Sienna could benefit from a more powerful electric motor and the hot three-cylinder from the GR Corolla.
Camry, for sure. What a great sleeper that would be.
Suggested by Music Teacher 17
The Camry uses the same 2.5-liter and hybrid setup found in the Sienna, so just apply the same idea, and you're there. Why don't we have a 350-hp all-wheel-drive Camry to beat up on the Subaru WRX, Toyota? Get with the program!
Got it right with the Prius
prius needs a GR version. if they can figure out how to add a multilink rear suspension to a prius and give it like 300ish horsepower like shoehorn the rav4 prime powertrain in it somehow it would be wild.
Suggested by Bassracerx
The Prius is THE best looking toyota these days! Just needs some more juice! :)
Suggested by Vince Gc
I agree about the new Prius. It has the looks from that era when everyone was modding that sport compact segment. Perform the usuals: wider wheel treatment, a little lowering, flares, wings, body changes, etc. Back it up with a little more power, bigger brakes, a better suspension. A very capable chassis that gets insane fuel efficiency.
Suggested by Former Autoblog
Yes, this is the right answer. I desperately want a powerful hybrid pocket rocket with a Prius badge. I want to take a Prius to a track day. I want to drive fast and still get decent fuel mileage. I want a little wedgy wonder to pop around town and still look cool. This car does everything I want and more. It's the coolest, I just wish it were faster and more fun!