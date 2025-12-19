Toyota Tacoma Generations: Which One Is Best? (According To Owners)

When the Toyota Tacoma first rolled onto American roads in 1995, it quickly made an indelible impression on automotive history and soon built a fiercely loyal following. You didn't just drive a Tacoma — you joined a club of owners who valued capability, durability, and understated cool.

The beloved Taco is the kind of pickup that's as comfortable hauling gear to a remote campsite as it is sitting in a mall parking lot covered in trail dust. From the first generation's bulletproof reliability to the fourth generation's high tech off-road prowess, the Tacoma has consistently stood out in the midsize-truck segment. In 2025, the Tacoma even became the first midsize pickup ever to win Truck of Texas. It's also reportedly one of the top 10 slowest-depreciating vehicles of 2025.

The fourth-gen Tacoma that launched in 2024 brought substantial upgrades to the pickup truck's powertrain, safety, tech, and suspension. It also sparked high markups at Toyota dealerships. However, even though it's the most advanced Tacoma yet, the newest edition is still earning its stripes. So with diehard fans loyal to each individual Toyota Tacoma generation, we hit the forums, YouTube reviews, and auto blogs to settle the question — which Tacoma generation is the best?