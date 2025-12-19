Toyota Tacoma Generations: Which One Is Best? (According To Owners)
When the Toyota Tacoma first rolled onto American roads in 1995, it quickly made an indelible impression on automotive history and soon built a fiercely loyal following. You didn't just drive a Tacoma — you joined a club of owners who valued capability, durability, and understated cool.
The beloved Taco is the kind of pickup that's as comfortable hauling gear to a remote campsite as it is sitting in a mall parking lot covered in trail dust. From the first generation's bulletproof reliability to the fourth generation's high tech off-road prowess, the Tacoma has consistently stood out in the midsize-truck segment. In 2025, the Tacoma even became the first midsize pickup ever to win Truck of Texas. It's also reportedly one of the top 10 slowest-depreciating vehicles of 2025.
The fourth-gen Tacoma that launched in 2024 brought substantial upgrades to the pickup truck's powertrain, safety, tech, and suspension. It also sparked high markups at Toyota dealerships. However, even though it's the most advanced Tacoma yet, the newest edition is still earning its stripes. So with diehard fans loyal to each individual Toyota Tacoma generation, we hit the forums, YouTube reviews, and auto blogs to settle the question — which Tacoma generation is the best?
What do drivers look for in a good Tacoma?
Since debuting in the nineties, the Toyota Tacoma has transcended midsize-truck status to become an enthusiast icon. Taco forums aren't just message boards for proud Toyota Tacoma owners — they're full-blown digital communities where owners debate, share upgrades, and defend their favorite generation. Ask one of these groups what makes a good Tacoma, and the answers echo familiar themes and threads — reliability, off-road capability, and long-term dependability.
"My previous two vehicles was a 2007 Tacoma PreRunner RWD. Never let me down and I was the 2nd owner at 180,000 miles," claimed 4G Taco member Jim_TRD_Offroad. "Sold it when I got to 245,000 miles. Never let me down. It was a great Taco. It was fast and simple tech."
Of course, not every era is perfect. Some third generation owners on Tacoma World still gripe about its sticky "engine/transmission combo." Nevertheless, each generation of the pickup truck is unique, and virtually all have inspired their own enthusiast forum, like Tacoma 3G and 4G Taco, are filled with fans fawning over the Tacoma like it's an X-Wing.
Judging from the online feedback of Tacoma owners and auto critics, the best Tacoma generation must merge workhorse reliability, off-road chops, and comfortable everyday drivability while avoiding transmission issues –- and without losing its unmistakable Taco soul.
The first generation Tacoma punched above its weight
The compact truck wars of the '90s were fierce, but the first-generation Toyota Tacoma (1995 to 2004) came out swinging. Amidst fierce competition, Toyota established a legacy of reliability and performance that continues to influence the Tacoma line today. Replacing the Hilux-based Toyota Pickup, the Tacoma introduced a sturdier, reinforced frame and improved ride quality.
The design shift catered to an evolving market, where pickups were being used for daily driving rather than solely as workhorses. The introduction of the 3.4L V6 engine in 1995 punched up the driving power to 190 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque.
Enthusiasts and owners often highlight the Tacoma's exceptional power and reliability, with reports calling it one of the top vehicles that will make it to 250,000 miles and beyond. The model's durable construction has contributed to its strong resale value, with a low-mileage 2004 Tacoma fetching $45,000 at a Bring a Trailer auction in 2023.
The first-gen Tacoma was also designed with off-road enthusiasts in mind. The debut of the TRD Off-Road package in 1998 equipped models with cool new features, like a locking rear differential. Undeniably, the first-generation Toyota Tacoma set a high standard in the compact pickup segment. All things considered, the first generation does have the potential to be Toyota's best edition of the Tacoma.
The second generation overhaul bulked-up the Taco
Despite facing some early troubles — like a suspension prone to fracturing that prompted a recall – the Toyota Tacoma got bigger and more powerful in its second generation, which ran from 2005 to 2015. The update blurred the line between midsize and full-size, appealing to a broader range of drivers, from daily commuters to off-road enthusiasts.
The 2005 overhaul included a new 4.0L V6, stronger towing, and tech upgrades, turning the Tacoma from a popular truck into a full-blown lifestyle icon. The 4.0L V6 was the star, producing 245 horsepower and 282 lb-ft of torque. That power let 4WD models tow up to 6,500 pounds while maintaining solid fuel economy.
Owners on forums often highlight the V6's durability, noting these engines handle highway miles and off-road abuse with minimal issues. In 2021, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner stirred debate among Taco enthusiasts when it went up for sale online for nearly $26,000.
The second generation also expanded options with Regular, Access, and Double Cab configurations, featuring a wider, taller cab that made the truck look even bigger and cooler. "On the road, even the four-wheel-drive models ride far better than before," noted a MotorTrend review of the 2005 Tacoma, which also observed that the V-6 is "smooth and quiet and has a surprising amount of punch."
The third generation Tacoma went high-tech and off-road-ready
Toyota rolled out the third generation of the Tacoma in 2016 with a serious redesign, making the pickup sleeker, more tech-savvy, and fully off-road-ready. A 3.5L Atkinson-cycle V6 produced 278 hp and paired with a six-speed automatic, giving the Tacoma more power and pull. TRD Off-Road and Pro trims boosted capabilities, with the 2020 TRD Pro lifted even more and featuring what Toyota promised was one of its most advanced off-road suspension systems.
The third-generation Tacoma won countless accolades through 2023 and remains a favorite among off-road purists. When it debuted, one first-drive review of the 2016 Tacoma by Cars.com noted that while "This new engine has 1 less pound-feet of torque, it feels much stronger than the bigger 4.0-liter V-6 it's replacing."
Despite minor complaints about fuel efficiency and transmission issues, many owners praise this era. "My Tacoma has the 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine option and I have never been in a situation where I have wished I had more power," wrote Trail Tacoma after a year with a 2019 Off-Road 4X4 Tacoma. In long-term testing of the 2016 TRD Off-Road done by Edmunds editors lauded its durability, crawl-control stability, and responsiveness on dirt roads.
Unfortunately, there were a few caveats to all of the awesomeness from the third-gen Tacoma. Fuel economy was lacking, and owners reported transmission troubles. While not perfect, the third-gen Tacoma is hard to beat as a midsize pickup. Overall, its off-road performance and unshakable reliability make the third generation a strong contender for Toyota's best-ever generation of the Tacoma.
4th-Gen Tacoma named first midsize pickup to win Truck of Texas
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma didn't just evolve — it reinvented itself from bumper to bumper. Now built on Toyota's global TNGA-F platform (shared with the Tundra), the fourth-generation Tacoma is the most comprehensive overhaul in the truck's 30-year history. Every major component – chassis, powertrain, suspension, and interior — has been updated to bring the midsize legend into a competitive new era.
Gone is the old 3.5L V6. In its place, Toyota introduced a 278-hp 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder with 317 lb-ft of torque, or the 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid pushing 465 lb-ft — a massive torque leap. Business Insider noted that the engine had a "surprisingly throaty rumble and is one of the better-sounding four-cylinder engines on the market."
Most trims now feature a coil-spring multi-link rear suspension, replacing the decades-old leaf setup. When Jalopnik got the chance to take the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter off-roading over steep inclines and sharp rocks, our reviewer found that "the trim proved itself as an immensely adept off-roader." Beyond that, the 2025 Tacoma became the first-ever midsize pickup to win Truck of Texas. Is that enough to name the fourth generation the best Tacoma ever?
Reliability, performance, and real-world ownership
Among Toyota Tacoma loyalists, the verdict is almost universal. The first generation's 3.4-liter V6 and old-school simplicity created a truck so durable that many still run strong after 250,000-plus miles. The second and third generations brought more comfort, capability, and tech, but also a few quirks. There was frame rust in the second generation, as well as faulty axles and sticky transmissions in the third generation, yet both continue to rank among the most dependable midsize pickups on the road.
"My '99 4Runner had 205,000 before my daughter rolled it," said one first-gen owner on a TacomaWorld thread discussing how many miles a Tacoma will last. "Only a mere 215k miles on my '09 and she still runs like new," added ToyoTaco25 in another thread discussing Tacoma reliability. "Keep the oil changed, tires rotated regularly, and keep on drivin."
Despite some early transmission concerns with the 2024 Tacoma, the fourth-generation Tacoma's new turbocharged engine is a major leap in ride quality and performance. Edmunds rates the 2024 Tacoma a four out of five for reliability, and on the Tacoma4G forum, new owners echo that sentiment: "One year of owning my 2024 Sport 4x4! I am happy to report zero mechanical/electrical issues with the truck."
Verdict: The best Tacoma generation (according to owners)
The 2024 Tacoma marks a major turning point for Toyota's legendary midsize pickup. After nearly three decades of updates, the fourth generation is not just new; according to owners and auto critics, it's a notable improvement.
Gone is the aging V6, replaced by Toyota's i-Force 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and optional hybrid powertrain, both delivering more torque and smoother performance. The new coil-spring rear suspension vastly improves ride quality. Combined with an upgraded frame, new eight-speed transmission, and cutting-edge interior tech, the fourth-gen Tacoma is more modern yet hasn't lost its rugged Taco soul.
Longtime owners agree. "The new MY24 Taco has less rear tire droop with the coil spring suspension vs a stock 3rd gen leaf spring," said one owner, who praised the TRD off-road suspension on TacomaWorld.
Real-world testing backs the accolades. In a Tacoma Lifestyle YouTube comparison, longtime Tacoma owners called the fourth-gen "10 times better" than their previous trucks. The influencers praised the new truck's refined handling, upgraded tech, and the long-awaited elimination of third-gen gear-hunting issues. As Car and Driver wrote, "it's better than before in virtually every way."
Tacoma's Million-Mile Club
Few trucks have proven their endurance quite like the Toyota Tacoma. The legend began when a first-generation Tacoma made headlines in 2017 after being driven nearly a million miles. Not to be outdone, a second-generation 2008 Tacoma shattered that milestone in 2021 by racking up 1.52 million miles. It was a feat so impressive that Toyota engineers brought the truck back for study. Despite the astronomical mileage, the Tacoma's frame was still solid and the transmission had never been replaced.
"I have a 2008 TRD off road 4.0 V6 with 350,000 miles on it all original, no major repairs," reported an owner in 2022 on a Rokslide forum thread discussing Gen 2 Tacoma reliability. "I run it hard everywhere, and it spends at least 1/4 of its time hunting rough country ... I would buy one again for sure. It's never stranded me and I've driven it every day since 2008."
That longevity helps explain the Toyota Tacoma's impressive resale value. Now, with the fourth-generation Tacoma, Toyota has re-engineered the mighty Taco for a long-lasting future. The 2024 Tacoma adds a boxed steel frame and powerful engines for greater torque, driving power, and long-term durability. If history is any indication, it won't be long before the newest Tacoma joins — and maybe leads — the million-mile club.