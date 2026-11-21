Toyota's Corolla hatchback is already a pretty lovely car, but I adored driving the all-wheel drive turbocharged Corolla GR. You can imagine how great it must be with more power and less weight, as found in the GRMN. That initialism isn't just the stock ticker symbol for Garmin, it's an extremely fancy $64,000 Toyota hot hatch, and it allegedly stands for Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring. Maybe the hottest hatch of all time? I haven't yet had the pleasure of slipping behind the wheel, but my delightful (and extremely tall) colleague Logan absolutely loved their time driving it, and recommended buying one.

The Corolla isn't the first GRMN product in the world, as that honor belongs to the Yaris GRMN which isn't sold here. That said, this definitely got me thinking about what else Toyota could build if it wanted to get super serious about performance cars. Don't get me wrong, I think Toyota is building more cars for enthusiasts today than any other automaker, and there are more in the pipeline, but what's the harm in offering pumped up versions?

Given my druthers, I'd absolutely love to see an amped up Prius GRMN. The all-wheel drive Prius is already quite quick and powerful, given its economy car bent. The current generation is also quite a fetching design. I want something economical that looks good, but when I put my foot down, I want something a little quicker than the current 7-ish second 0-60 time. The AWD Prius currently uses a 150-horsepower 2-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a 111 horsepower electric motor at the front, plus a tiny 40 horsepower electric motor at the rear axle. What if Toyota wanted to get serious about acceleration and ditched the gas motor for the GRMN Corolla's 300-pony 1.6-liter three-cylinder instead? And maybe that puny rear motor could be supplanted by the 165 horse electric motor found in the base model bZ electric. Keep the same electric motor that the current Prius has in the front, you're still looking to at least double the power output from standard Prius to theoretical GRMN Prius. I like it, how about you?