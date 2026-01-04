Sorry, Toyota Purists, But I Just Love The Manual Supra So Much

The Toyota Supra isn't a real Toyota Supra. It's basically a BMW, and most importantly, it doesn't even smell like a new Toyota. I also could not possibly care less because I absolutely love it, and if you're still held up on "principle," then I don't know what to tell you. You're missing a good time just because you don't like the way Toyota went about building a great sports car, and the manual transmission makes it so much better that I'm still a little mad Toyota didn't offer it right out of the gate.

Most of the time, a car doesn't actually need a manual transmission. Automatics get better gas mileage and don't come with the horsepower penalty that they used to, so there's basically no reason to offer them in cars that are meant for economical transportation. And sadly, because corporations treat workers like a cost to be minimized, the majority of cars are now bought with basic, economical transportation in mind. You also aren't going to set any lap records in a hardcore sports car equipped with a manual transmission, so I fully understand automakers going the dual-clutch route for their Serious Track Cars.

But the Toyota Supra is not a Serious Track Car. It's a daily drivable sports car that people buy because they want to have fun, and manual transmissions are more fun. The Supra was begging for a manual transmission the first time I drove it, and now, some three-and-a-half years later, I finally got the chance to spend a little time behind the wheel. Even better, that time was at a race track, and as long as I waited my turn after each lap so other journalists had the chance to go too, I could lap the cars Toyota had at the track until the wheels fell off.

Full Disclosure: Toyota wanted me to drive the new Supra so badly, it flew me out to Fort Worth for the reveal of the new RAV4, put me up in a hotel, rented out a track, and provided gas and tires, as well as food and drinks. Then most of the other journalists that were there went to do something else, leaving me free to lap the track almost as much as I wanted. And before you ask, yes, that all happened a while ago, but I've been thinking about the Supra ever since.