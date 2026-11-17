I was just as shocked as you all were last week when Toyota announced the launch of the Scion by Toyota brand in the United States with a right-hand-drive kei truck. The KEI-01 is limited to 25 mph in order to conform to low-speed vehicle (LSV) regulations, and as of now it's exclusively limited to fleet buyers. Though final details about the dinky little hauler remain slim, I did get a briefer-than-brief chance to whip around a prototype KEI-01 while attending the press event in Texas at which the truck was revealed, and the experience left me exceedingly tickled and slightly baffled.

I was baffled by Toyota's choice to bring such a niche product in the United States, its choice to do so under the name "Scion by Toyota," and by its choice to make it available to fleets only. I was tickled by the opportunity to contort my comically long limbs in order to squeeze my 6-foot-8-inch tall body behind its wheel and take it for a spin. The result? A truly unique automotive experience that is all but guaranteed to make you giggle.

Full disclosure: Toyota wanted me to sample a smattering of its new and updated models, so it flew me out to scenic Frisco, Texas, kept me fed and housed in a hotel for a few days. I got to witness the announcement of the Scion by Toyota brand there, and drive the KEI-01 a few hundred feet.