2027 Toyota Sequoia Trying Out A 'More Assertive Exterior' Instead Of Going To Therapy
Following on the heels of the updated Tundra, the 2027 Toyota Sequoia is here and officially has a "more assertive exterior." It still looks pretty much the same as before, but who here hasn't attempted to boost their own confidence with a few appearance updates that barely change anything? Sure, talking to a professional would probably be more effective, but it's always worth trying a haircut and a new pair of sunglasses first. Heck, for all we know, the Sequoia could be really busy between work and the kids, and with gas so expensive these days, it probably deserves to treat itself a little.
Instead of a new tattoo, the '27 Sequoia got rectangular fog light housings, a new grille pattern and a slightly different lower bumper design. Those aren't exactly big changes, but they must be working, because Toyota says the LED light bar in the grille already shines brighter than before. An improved exterior is great, but as some learn later than others, it's what's on the inside that counts. Not that there's anything wrong with improving your styling. It's just not all that matters.
A whole new Trailhunter outfit
The Sequoia hasn't done much inner work since adding the 1794 Edition for '25, so not much has changed there, either. That said, it does claim to be more enjoyable to interact with now that it has the latest version of Toyota's infotainment system and has made the 14-inch screen standard. It should respond a little faster to voice commands now, and a dashcam is now standard, as well.
Like the Tundra, the Sequoia appears to have gotten a little jealous of the Tacoma and the 4Runner's Trailhunter trims and added one of its own. Starting with a base SR5 build, the 2027 Sequoia's Trailhunter package includes Michelin LTX Trail tires wrapped around bronze wheels, an Old Man Emu suspension, front recovery hooks, and better underbody protection. It also has a locking rear differential, and you get crawl control, as well as a collection of off-road modes. Oh, and you can't forget the Trailhunter logos to make sure everyone knows they're looking at a Sequoia with the Trailhunter package.
How much more the Sequoia plans to demand more from potential customers' wallets, Toyota hasn't said. Along with more details on powertrains and availability, exact pricing will be announced closer to the start of production sometime this fall.