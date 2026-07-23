2027 Toyota Sequoia Trying Out A 'More Assertive Exterior' Instead Of Going To Therapy

Following on the heels of the updated Tundra, the 2027 Toyota Sequoia is here and officially has a "more assertive exterior." It still looks pretty much the same as before, but who here hasn't attempted to boost their own confidence with a few appearance updates that barely change anything? Sure, talking to a professional would probably be more effective, but it's always worth trying a haircut and a new pair of sunglasses first. Heck, for all we know, the Sequoia could be really busy between work and the kids, and with gas so expensive these days, it probably deserves to treat itself a little.

Instead of a new tattoo, the '27 Sequoia got rectangular fog light housings, a new grille pattern and a slightly different lower bumper design. Those aren't exactly big changes, but they must be working, because Toyota says the LED light bar in the grille already shines brighter than before. An improved exterior is great, but as some learn later than others, it's what's on the inside that counts. Not that there's anything wrong with improving your styling. It's just not all that matters.