A Time Attack Makeover Finally Makes The Toyota bZ Interesting

The Toyota bZ is, by all definitions, fine. It is An Car. The latest revision is even a mildly quick car. But it's not exactly a cool car, or a car that children will put posters of on their bedroom walls and stare wide-eyed at when they get the rare opportunity to see one at a car show. So, for this year's SEMA show, Toyota is fixing that by giving the bland bZ a full time-attack makeover inside and out. Finally, a bZ that's actually cool.

The creatively-named bZ Time Attack concept gives the little electric crossover a widebody kit and a full suite of track-ready aero. There's a massive front splitter paired with a huge rear wing, big side skirts, and even a rear diffuser that sticks out from the bumper. Toyota says the car sits a full six inches lower than its stock sibling thanks to a set of Tein coilovers, and it rides on 19-inch BBS wheels shod with 305-section tires. This is almost certainly the best-handling bZ in the world, and its beefed-up brakes likely make it the best at stopping too.