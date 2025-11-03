A Time Attack Makeover Finally Makes The Toyota bZ Interesting
The Toyota bZ is, by all definitions, fine. It is An Car. The latest revision is even a mildly quick car. But it's not exactly a cool car, or a car that children will put posters of on their bedroom walls and stare wide-eyed at when they get the rare opportunity to see one at a car show. So, for this year's SEMA show, Toyota is fixing that by giving the bland bZ a full time-attack makeover inside and out. Finally, a bZ that's actually cool.
The creatively-named bZ Time Attack concept gives the little electric crossover a widebody kit and a full suite of track-ready aero. There's a massive front splitter paired with a huge rear wing, big side skirts, and even a rear diffuser that sticks out from the bumper. Toyota says the car sits a full six inches lower than its stock sibling thanks to a set of Tein coilovers, and it rides on 19-inch BBS wheels shod with 305-section tires. This is almost certainly the best-handling bZ in the world, and its beefed-up brakes likely make it the best at stopping too.
Time attack builds are always fun
Under the hood, changes are more minor. Toyota claims to have increased the stock car's 338 horsepower to "over 400," a number that's intriguingly vague yet realistically close to the stock output — if this extra power all comes from ECU tuning, rather than any hardware changes, Toyota probably isn't getting 1,000 extra horses out of the car. 400 horsepower isn't a ton, especially pulling against the drag from that added aero, but it's not nothing either. Everyone's perennial track favorite Miata has certainly never hit such a figure.
The time attack bZ also gets a fully stripped out interior, with only a custom rollcage and a pair of fixed-back seats gracing the otherwise featureless white void between the doors. It's true race car material, the kind of build I'd like to see hit a track at some point — preferably with me behind the wheel, because tracking a high-downforce EV sounds like a blast. Unfortunately for all of us, though, this is just a SEMA build. It'll never grace our local dealer floors, which is a true shame. The only thing less cool than building a boring car, is building exactly one cool variant to prove it's possible and then locking it up in a garage somewhere.