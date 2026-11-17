2027 Toyota GRMN Corolla Cranks The GR's Fun Factor Up To 11
Toyota shook up the compact performance car space when it introduced the GR Corolla back in 2022, and perhaps even more remarkably, it has continuously improved the car each year since. I had the distinct pleasure of hucking the 2026 GR Corolla around Sonoma Raceway last year at the press launch, and in a rare turn of events, I actually got to compare its driving dynamics to a 2025 car as well as a 2024 model.
That comparison showed me how the GR team's gradual tweaks positively impacted the experience of driving a GR Corolla, and last week I got the chance to try out their latest creation. Toyota let me loose the limited-production 2027 GRMN Corolla around Eagles Canyon Raceway in Texas to experience what is the ultimate Corolla — for now, at least. Again, the changes are small, but the resulting improvements are immediately palpable.
Full disclosure: Toyota wanted me to sample an array of its new offerings for 2027 so badly that it flew me out to Texas, put me up in a hotel for a few nights, and kept me fed so I could drive its cars. I only got to drive the GRMN Corolla on the track, so I cannot offer on-road impressions.
Two more letters, lots more fun
The GRMN Corolla earned those last two letters while lapping arguably the most iconic race track on the planet, the Nürburgring. The MN in GRMN represents the fact that this version of the GR Corolla was tuned by the "Meisters of the Nürburgring," and that's not just marketing jargon. The GR team made suspension, aerodynamic, cooling, and drivetrain tweaks. They also swapped some metal body panels for carbon-fiber ones, all with the goal of making the GRMN Corolla the most track-focused GR Corolla yet.
Suspension-wise, Toyota changed the bump stops because it found the GR Corolla's standard suspension would hit the bump stops on certain corners of the Nürburgring, causing sudden understeer. Aerodynamically, Toyota added a larger hood duct, bumper side splitters, fender ducts from the Super Taikyu hydrogen-engine GR Corolla development car to reduce front-end lift, and that adjustable rear spoiler for increased stability. The entire hood, both front fenders, and the rear spoiler are made from carbon fiber, and the rear seat was removed in order to save weight, making the GRMN weigh 66 pounds less than a standard GR Corolla.
Moving to the drivetrain, Toyota added a supplemental AWD transfer case oil cooler that will also be available for other GR Corollas but comes as standard on the GRMN, which keeps the system cool even after repeated laps in high temperatures. There's also a standard intercooler sprayer to keep it and the turbo working hard in high temperatures, too.
Engineers retuned Track Mode in the GRMN's GR-Four all-wheel-drive system to make it more rear-biased, and they managed to increase the turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine's torque output by 7 pound-feet while also making maximum torque available at lower engine speeds, so it now produces 300 horsepower and 302 lb-ft. The changes are definitely palpable on the track, with my favorite upgrades being the GRMN's sticky Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the retuned steering rack with increased feedback, and the close-ratio transmission from the Morizo Edition, all of which heightened the GRMN Corolla's dynamics.
It's just so good
Toyota so graciously let the media go hog wild on Eagles Canyon Raceway before, which I had never seen or driven before, and luckily I was in the perfect car to attempt to learn the 2.7-mile "Italian Canyon" course's 15 corners, 20 apexes, and 150 feet of elevation change. We weren't allowed to do any consecutive laps — we had to enter the pits on each lap — but we were allowed to do as many laps as we pleased. I drove both the GRMN Corolla and a 2026 GR Corolla to see if I could tell the difference, and the answer was a resounding "hell yeah!"
Taking off from the pits, the GRMN Corolla's inputs immediately felt more taut and communicative, from the snickety shifter to the talkative steering. Once I left pit lane and got to wring out the powertrain, the GRMN's extra mid-range torque and lighter weight made it feel like it had noticeably more shove than the standard GR. Cornering is where the GRMN really shined, though.
When I first entered a corner, the GRMN's reworked steering felt sharper and more direct, and the more rear-biased all-wheel-drive tune in Track Mode made its nose feel like it could change direction like a greyhound weaving through the slalom at the AKC National Agility Championship. Compared to the GR, the GRMN felt markedly more agile and more eager to rotate rather than understeer.
The GRMN's retuned engine pulled its lighter weight out of corners stronger than the GR, and its Cup 2 tires made it cling to the road with what felt like merciless ferocity. Naturally, since this was my first time on this track I made my fair share of corner misjudgments, but even when I overcooked a decreasing radius turn, a dab of brakes made the GRMN dive toward the apex, expertly turning "oh crap" moments into drama-free learning experiences. Chief Engineer for the GR Corolla Naoyuki Sakamoto called the GRMN, "a car you can confidently push the limits in," and Sakamoto-san was absolutely correct.
The GRMN Corolla doesn't come cheap but you should still buy one
The GRMN Corolla is an extremely limited-production vehicle, with just 730 units planned globally, so the U.S. market will get even fewer than that. Exclusivity paired with the GRMN Corolla's other driving experience enhancements and proven track-oriented capabilities make it a rare special edition that truly feels special. That said, it's set to cost $65,665, so it had better be pretty damn special to make you pay $65k for a freakin' Corolla.
The interior is all Corolla, but at least it has more aggressive bucket seats and a flocked instrument panel and A-pillars. You also forgo the opportunity to bring more than one passenger along for the ride, since the GRMN has what looks like a lap bar from a roller coaster rather than a back seat. Perhaps the biggest issue I had with the GRMN Corolla was that its rear windows do not roll down. The driver's window control panel has just two switches, one for the driver's side front door and one for the passenger side window, which I can imagine will cause horrendous wind buffeting for anyone who enjoys driving with the windows down.
In case you couldn't tell, I was totally taken by the GRMN Corolla. I already loved driving the GR Corolla, but the GRMN Corolla's sharpened inputs, hardcore style, and delightful driving dynamics take that love even further. I truly hope this was not the last time I can drive one.