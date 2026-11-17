The GRMN Corolla earned those last two letters while lapping arguably the most iconic race track on the planet, the Nürburgring. The MN in GRMN represents the fact that this version of the GR Corolla was tuned by the "Meisters of the Nürburgring," and that's not just marketing jargon. The GR team made suspension, aerodynamic, cooling, and drivetrain tweaks. They also swapped some metal body panels for carbon-fiber ones, all with the goal of making the GRMN Corolla the most track-focused GR Corolla yet.

Suspension-wise, Toyota changed the bump stops because it found the GR Corolla's standard suspension would hit the bump stops on certain corners of the Nürburgring, causing sudden understeer. Aerodynamically, Toyota added a larger hood duct, bumper side splitters, fender ducts from the Super Taikyu hydrogen-engine GR Corolla development car to reduce front-end lift, and that adjustable rear spoiler for increased stability. The entire hood, both front fenders, and the rear spoiler are made from carbon fiber, and the rear seat was removed in order to save weight, making the GRMN weigh 66 pounds less than a standard GR Corolla.

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Moving to the drivetrain, Toyota added a supplemental AWD transfer case oil cooler that will also be available for other GR Corollas but comes as standard on the GRMN, which keeps the system cool even after repeated laps in high temperatures. There's also a standard intercooler sprayer to keep it and the turbo working hard in high temperatures, too.

Engineers retuned Track Mode in the GRMN's GR-Four all-wheel-drive system to make it more rear-biased, and they managed to increase the turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine's torque output by 7 pound-feet while also making maximum torque available at lower engine speeds, so it now produces 300 horsepower and 302 lb-ft. The changes are definitely palpable on the track, with my favorite upgrades being the GRMN's sticky Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the retuned steering rack with increased feedback, and the close-ratio transmission from the Morizo Edition, all of which heightened the GRMN Corolla's dynamics.