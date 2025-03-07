2025 Toyota GR Corolla Might Be The Coolest Way To Zoom Through Winter

As car enthusiasts we had no idea how good we were eating in the 1990s and early 2000s when rally-homologation all-wheel-drive sporting machines were practically growing on trees. Toyota has torture tested the GR Corolla in the crucible of competition to make it an impressive thing to drive on track, but it really excels when you get an opportunity to kick it sideways at speed. Despite the ice course being slippery as hell, the Corolla never made me feel like I was unsure where it would go. Once I got accustomed to the car and the course, it just did almost everything I wanted it to do. Place a wheel right there, whip the back end around with a scandi-flick right here, scrabble some grip and accelerate away right here. This zany little car just wanted to dance with me, despite the dancefloor being built from frozen water. Picture in your head a raccoon on linoleum, and you kind of understand what driving this manic attack instrument is like.

While inducing throttle-on oversteer isn't exactly the quickest way around a winter rally course, it sure is fun as hell. The winter driving school "race" course included a really slick slow corner leading into a big sweeping left-hand bend that led onto the main straight, rising then falling up and over a crest. Giving the throttle a boot full of foot and four-wheel drifting out to the edge of the track, with the nose of the car skipping past the apex cone, man, that's one of the most pure feelings of joy the 2025 Human Experience can deliver. I wish I could feel like that all the time, but maybe on a gravel course so it wouldn't have to be so damn cold!

When I reviewed the GR Corolla back in October, I said that it wasn't the perfect car, but it's damn close. I'd like to officially amend that statement slightly. The GR Corolla makes a damn fine daily driver, a capable track car, and a brilliant autocrosser, but this is as close as you can get to perfection when the grip goes away. It's just so f*cking fun.