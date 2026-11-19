After a 13-year wait and endless memes, the time has come for gamers of all stripes to call out of work for a few days and put their noses to the Grand Theft Auto grindstone. To put this in perspective, when "Grand Theft Auto 5" came out, the Tesla Model S was the best EV you could get had a range of 265 miles. Today, the longest-range EV SUVs are pushing past 400 miles. Before you put your headphones on and play for four days straight without coming up for air, though, there's something important you should know about how Rockstar's newest game works.

Car trunks are an integral component of how you'll plan missions and play the game. Why? Turns out, they're your best tool for managing inventory while on the go. Unlike in "Grand Theft Auto 5," where you had a functionally limitless inventory and could whip out your RPG on a dime and start blasting, it's looking like inventory management is going to be a big part of the gameplay in "Grand Theft Auto 6." You start the game with a set amount of stuff you can carry on your character, whether it's Lucia or Jason, and there's no way to increase that amount over the course of the game.

That's right. There's no raising skills or buying a larger carrying capacity, like in "Cyberpunk 2077." No trading Korok seeds for more slots, like in "Breath of the Wild." And certainly no princess treatment like an infinite inventory. What you see is what you get, and what you take into a mission is all you have. Thankfully, you can stuff a limited amount of gear into your ride's rear, allowing you a little extra flexibility while out exploring Vice City in your unlicensed, legally distinct Mercedes-Benz.