Why Car Trunks Matter Way More In GTA 6 Than Previous Games
After a 13-year wait and endless memes, the time has come for gamers of all stripes to call out of work for a few days and put their noses to the Grand Theft Auto grindstone. To put this in perspective, when "Grand Theft Auto 5" came out, the Tesla Model S was the best EV you could get had a range of 265 miles. Today, the longest-range EV SUVs are pushing past 400 miles. Before you put your headphones on and play for four days straight without coming up for air, though, there's something important you should know about how Rockstar's newest game works.
Car trunks are an integral component of how you'll plan missions and play the game. Why? Turns out, they're your best tool for managing inventory while on the go. Unlike in "Grand Theft Auto 5," where you had a functionally limitless inventory and could whip out your RPG on a dime and start blasting, it's looking like inventory management is going to be a big part of the gameplay in "Grand Theft Auto 6." You start the game with a set amount of stuff you can carry on your character, whether it's Lucia or Jason, and there's no way to increase that amount over the course of the game.
That's right. There's no raising skills or buying a larger carrying capacity, like in "Cyberpunk 2077." No trading Korok seeds for more slots, like in "Breath of the Wild." And certainly no princess treatment like an infinite inventory. What you see is what you get, and what you take into a mission is all you have. Thankfully, you can stuff a limited amount of gear into your ride's rear, allowing you a little extra flexibility while out exploring Vice City in your unlicensed, legally distinct Mercedes-Benz.
How do you use your trunk's inventory?
Taking full advantage of your trunk's inventory is mercifully easy. You just have to find where you parked your car (you parked in a designated space, right?) and open up your trunk, just like you would in real life. You can swap out gear you're carrying with gear stashed in the trunk, or you can keep your trunk empty, unload loot into it, and get back out to where the action is with inventory slots open for further finds.
If, for some reason, you decide to commit crimes while out enjoying a drive, you can clean up your mess by stuffing bodies in the trunk, too. You wouldn't do that, though, because you're a law-abiding citizen of Vice City, not a crazed criminal stealing cars and engaging in pointless police chases.
Your usable trunk isn't just handy for extra inventory, though. It could save your skin while evading the cops. Police in "Grand Theft Auto 6" are smarter than they've ever been (in-game, not in real life, obviously). When you get into trouble with the law, police NPCs will track certain characteristics of Jason and Lucia, which helps track these criminals across the city. They'll remember details like what clothes you're wearing, what weapons you're wielding, and what car you're driving.
You'll want to carry extra weapons and a change of clothes in your extra trunk storage. That way, when you get into trouble, you can run back to your car, complete a magical-girl transformation into your new outfit, and lower the likelihood that you'll get caught. Be careful, though. GTA 6 has Flock-like cameras that track your character's movements, and you'll have to stop at gas stations to fuel up virtually. So much for gaming being a break from reality.
This isn't the world's (or Rockstar's) first vehicle trunk inventory management system
GTA 6's usable trunk system promises to make the gameplay more dynamic and more challenging in fun ways, and it's a big departure from what franchise fans will be used to from "Grand Theft Auto 4" and "Grand Theft Auto 5." However, this isn't a completely original idea.
In fact, this is actually a reprise of a similar mechanic from an earlier Rockstar game. "L.A. Noire" is a 2011 neo-noir mystery game that also used a storage system that involved the trunk of the player character's car. Like GTA, "L.A. Noire" also features plenty of car chases and guns, though you play as a detective named Cole Phelps and try to solve crimes rather than commit them.
You may also remember a similar mechanic from the critically acclaimed and award-winning 2018 game "Red Dead Redemption 2." In "Red Dead Redemption 2," main character Arthur Morgan keeps a saddle on his horse that functions as additional storage. Much like in "Grand Theft Auto 6," returning to your horse allowed you to dig through your saddlebags and pull out both weapons and clothes, which are used to evade enemies and equip the different outfits needed for different weather.
For better or worse, inventory management is frequently one of the stickiest parts of game design, and it can make or break a game. Let's all cross our fingers extra hard that "Grand Theft Auto 6" nails the trunk storage mechanics and that changing your clothes in your car isn't a total drag like it is in real life.