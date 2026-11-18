You might wonder why Rockstar bothered adding this in at all. The point of the game is to have fun, right? A world where you can break all the rules, and the rules (including, you know, physics) are pretty loose anyway. In this case, the key seems to be about giving those crimes a little extra oomph. If you hijack a car, the game is modeling how much gas/charge it has at the time. So once you're getting chased by the police, it's now possible that your newly acquired engine is about to sputter out on you. Then you'll have to leap out of it and try to dodge the cops on foot. Okay, now that is a bit interesting!

In terms of how often you'll be filling up, well, that depends on how much of your time in-game you spend driving. Kotaku ran a few tests and found that vehicles took 18 to 29 minutes to go from full to empty; that can vary based on the car and how you're driving. Keep in mind that crossing Vice City in its entirety only takes about 15 minutes, so this represents quite a lot of driving before you need to stop for gas. And remember, there are lots of stations, and it's just a 10-second cutscene before you're on the road again. Not too bad.

Just in case that's still too much burden for you, there's another option. The in-game Scooter Bros app lets you to call in a vehicle that you actually own (you don't have to steal absolutely everything), so you can swap from one ride to the other. And hey: As extra as this part of the simulation might seem, at least it's not so detailed that you'll ever put gas into a diesel engine.