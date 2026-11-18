GTA 6 Cars Won't Have Infinite Gas, Hope You're Ready To Fill Up Virtually
As the franchise has evolved over the decades, Grand Theft Auto became a series of sweeping crime epics rather than merely an excuse to boost cars. GTA 6 looks to be putting just a little more emphasis on the "auto" part of its name, bringing Rockstar's signature attention to detail and simulation to all the new cars it has. Case in point: in a game full of heists, shootouts, and epic romance, you will now also have to fill up your car when it runs out of gas. Excitement! Adventure! Joking aside, this new twist may actually add just a little more spice to your bank robbing. Because sometimes, things are most interesting when they're going wrong.
Mechanically, this ought to be less of a burden than driving an actual car, even if it's more than the "infinite gas" of GTA games past. While you're navigating all those cool cars around Vice City's streets, you'll have a fuel gauge slowly ticking down; the game will also tell you once you've hit half a tank and again once it's nearly empty. Nearby gas stations are marked on your compass, so they're easy to find and plentiful across definitely-not-Miami. When it's time to gas up (or charge up, since electric cars are very much a part of the experience), just roll up to a station and hit RT/R2. That will trigger a 10-second cutscene. So, yes, fueling up is part of GTA 6, but also, no, you do not have to sit there and manually pump it yourself.
Gas stations make heists better
You might wonder why Rockstar bothered adding this in at all. The point of the game is to have fun, right? A world where you can break all the rules, and the rules (including, you know, physics) are pretty loose anyway. In this case, the key seems to be about giving those crimes a little extra oomph. If you hijack a car, the game is modeling how much gas/charge it has at the time. So once you're getting chased by the police, it's now possible that your newly acquired engine is about to sputter out on you. Then you'll have to leap out of it and try to dodge the cops on foot. Okay, now that is a bit interesting!
In terms of how often you'll be filling up, well, that depends on how much of your time in-game you spend driving. Kotaku ran a few tests and found that vehicles took 18 to 29 minutes to go from full to empty; that can vary based on the car and how you're driving. Keep in mind that crossing Vice City in its entirety only takes about 15 minutes, so this represents quite a lot of driving before you need to stop for gas. And remember, there are lots of stations, and it's just a 10-second cutscene before you're on the road again. Not too bad.
Just in case that's still too much burden for you, there's another option. The in-game Scooter Bros app lets you to call in a vehicle that you actually own (you don't have to steal absolutely everything), so you can swap from one ride to the other. And hey: As extra as this part of the simulation might seem, at least it's not so detailed that you'll ever put gas into a diesel engine.