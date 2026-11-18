Why Doesn't GTA 6 Have Licensed Vehicles Despite Rockstar's Immense Wealth?
Grand Theft Auto, as you might imagine, has plenty of extremely cool cars. Grand Theft Auto VI brings this focus on its titular Autos even further, with a genuine race track and all the associated automotive accoutrements, but one series trend remains stalwart: No matter how close GTA's cars come to their real-life inspirations, Rockstar Games still won't place real logos or brand names on them. Why not?
Rockstar cofounder Jamie King has two reasons: Cost and creativity. For the former, GTA VI isn't even out yet and per GTABase, fans have already catalogued 317 unique vehicles — Rockstar has plenty of money, sure, but individually licensing each of those makes and models would still take serious cash that could be better used on other aspects of development. For the latter, not slavishly matching existing vehicles allows Rockstar freedom in designing and engineering the cars to better fit a game world. Cars don't need to match their real-world suspension design, drivetrains, or numbers of doors, and can instead tweak those to be better suited for what players need in-game.
It's not just those two, though
There's another reason, though, that King didn't mention: Automakers are picky about how their cars are used in games. Grand Theft Auto is as much about the Grand Theft as the Autos, and carmakers often limit how much their cars can be damaged in-game — "GTA" players would be disappointed if they shot up a car and found it immune to bullet holes, explosions, and fire. By avoiding real-world branded vehicles, and the associated rules automakers place on their intellectual property, Rockstar can build more verisimilitude within its games.
Rockstar owns up to cost and creative control as reasons it doesn't license cars for Grand Theft Auto, but freedom to do what it wants with the vehicles in its games is likely just as big a reason. So when you spawn into Leonida tomorrow, and start to wonder why Jason and Lucia's obvious Ford Ranchero is branded as a Vapid Ganado, ask yourself how much worse you'd be willing for GTA VI to be in order to have a Ford badge on that grille.