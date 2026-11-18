There's another reason, though, that King didn't mention: Automakers are picky about how their cars are used in games. Grand Theft Auto is as much about the Grand Theft as the Autos, and carmakers often limit how much their cars can be damaged in-game — "GTA" players would be disappointed if they shot up a car and found it immune to bullet holes, explosions, and fire. By avoiding real-world branded vehicles, and the associated rules automakers place on their intellectual property, Rockstar can build more verisimilitude within its games.

Rockstar owns up to cost and creative control as reasons it doesn't license cars for Grand Theft Auto, but freedom to do what it wants with the vehicles in its games is likely just as big a reason. So when you spawn into Leonida tomorrow, and start to wonder why Jason and Lucia's obvious Ford Ranchero is branded as a Vapid Ganado, ask yourself how much worse you'd be willing for GTA VI to be in order to have a Ford badge on that grille.