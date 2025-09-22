The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrids You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Hybrids promise superior fuel economy, but they don't always deliver. After all, remember when Chevrolet introduced a Tahoe Hybrid that only got 21 mpg? Sure, that was 5 mpg better than the nonhybrid Tahoe, but the fancy powertrain didn't exactly turn the Tahoe into a Prius. And while the official EPA ratings are great for comparing different vehicles, you don't necessarily know how that's going to translate into real-world fuel economy.

The good news is, our friends over at Consumer Reports have this obscure thing called "money in the budget" that allows them to actually test cars in the real world. And recently, they put together a list of the hybrids that got the best gas mileage in their testing, which should hopefully give you a better idea of which hybrids will actually deliver the gas mileage gains they promise. If you're on the hunt for the most fuel-efficient new car your money can buy, these are the five cars you definitely want to consider.