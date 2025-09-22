The 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrids You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
Hybrids promise superior fuel economy, but they don't always deliver. After all, remember when Chevrolet introduced a Tahoe Hybrid that only got 21 mpg? Sure, that was 5 mpg better than the nonhybrid Tahoe, but the fancy powertrain didn't exactly turn the Tahoe into a Prius. And while the official EPA ratings are great for comparing different vehicles, you don't necessarily know how that's going to translate into real-world fuel economy.
The good news is, our friends over at Consumer Reports have this obscure thing called "money in the budget" that allows them to actually test cars in the real world. And recently, they put together a list of the hybrids that got the best gas mileage in their testing, which should hopefully give you a better idea of which hybrids will actually deliver the gas mileage gains they promise. If you're on the hunt for the most fuel-efficient new car your money can buy, these are the five cars you definitely want to consider.
Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- Average: 47 mpg
- City: 38 mpg
- Highway: 54 mpg
- MSRP (including destination): $35,935
The Niro is more of a tall hatchback than a crossover, but if you want something that's as fuel-efficient as possible, it's probably your best bet. Physics just doesn't want a three-row brick to get great gas mileage. In the case of the Niro plug-in hybrid, in addition to great fuel economy, it also offers 33 miles of fully electric range, which should be enough to handle a lot of your daily driving. If you don't have somewhere to charge, though, you'll want to go for the regular hybrid version, as PHEVs tend to get worse gas mileage if you don't keep their batteries charged.
Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Average: 48 mpg
- City: 37 mpg
- Highway: 59 mpg
- MSRP (including destination): $25,735
The Toyota Corolla Hybrid costs about $3,000 more than the regular Corolla, but according to the EPA, it's so much more fuel-efficient than the non-hybrid, it will save you an average of $400 a year. So while you'll spend a little more up front, if you keep it for a while, you'll absolutely make your money back, and people who drive more than average will make it back even faster. Plus, the hybrid comes with a few more features not included on the base Corolla. It isn't the most luxurious or exciting car to drive, but when you're averaging 48 mpg, it's also hard to care that much.
Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
- Average: 48 mpg
- City: 40 mpg
- Highway: 55 mpg
- MSRP (including destination): $26,695
The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid starts within $1,000 of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, and they both get great gas mileage, so if you're in the market for a compact hybrid, you really can't go wrong here. Test drive both and decide which one you like better, but don't be surprised if you end up preferring the Hyundai. The hybrid gets an upgraded suspension that Consumer Reports found improves handling while also offering a better ride. The styling is a little bolder than the Corolla's, which not everyone is going to love, but we happen to prefer.
Toyota Camry
- Average: 48 mpg
- City: 40 mpg
- Highway: 54 mpg
- MSRP (including destination): $29,795
The bad news is, the Toyota Camry now starts within spitting distance of $30,000, which just feels wrong. The good news is, every Camry is a hybrid now, so you're guaranteed to get great gas mileage no matter which trim level you go for. And while it didn't get a full redesign from the ground up, the new Camry is a much better car than the old one and allegedly might even be a little sporty. Consumer Reports also prefers it over other segment heavyweights such as the Subaru Legacy and the Honda Accord.
Toyota Prius
- Average: 51 mpg
- City: 40 mpg
- Highway: 59 mpg
- MSRP (including destination): $29,710
If you don't need the Camry's size, then consider the similarly priced Toyota Prius. It offers better average fuel economy and, more importantly, looks cool as hell. How Toyota got over its fear of making the Prius look good, no one can say, but everyone who can see definitely appreciates it. And while the styling may be sleeker and sportier than the old Prius's design, there's more headroom in the rear than you might expect. Even if you don't see yourself as a Prius owner, if it fits your budget, it's definitely worth a serious look.