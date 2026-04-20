Track-Ready Hyundai Elantra N TCR Is Over $7,500 Cheaper Than A Honda Civic Type R

The Elantra N TCR is inspired by the Elantra N's six consecutive TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series. TCRs gain four-piston monoblock front brake calipers, lightweight forged 19-inch wheels over the standard already rowdy Elantra N, and oh yeah, that massive, fully adjustable swan-neck carbon-fiber rear wing.

If shifting your own gears isn't your thing, Hyundai offers the Elantra N TCR with a great 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a still-reasonable $41,995. The Civic Type R is only available with a manual transmission, and the Toyota GR Corolla's automatic transmission is much less satisfying to use. The Subaru WRX also offers an automatic transmission, but it's a CVT, so the only other options in this size class with truly impressive automatic transmissions are from Volkswagen with the cheaper Golf GTI or the pricier Golf R, if you're rich.

Hyundai says the TCR is a limited-production model, but doesn't specify how many will be made. It is only offered in Performance Blue, and should be available for purchase now.