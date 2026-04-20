Track-Ready Hyundai Elantra N TCR Is Over $7,500 Cheaper Than A Honda Civic Type R
New cars are too damn expensive. In fact, when adjusted for inflation, the average cost of a new car in 2026 is still over $12,000 more expensive than the average cost of a new car in the year 2000. It's great news then, that for around $10,000 less than the price of the average new car, you could have a 2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR, the most track-focused vehicle that Hyundai has ever sold — it starts at just $40,495 for a manual-equipped car. Its closest competitor, the admittedly brilliant Honda Civic Type R, starts out $7,595 more expensive than the Hyundai at $48,090, and that's before any dealers mark up their prices as they're known to do.
As a refresher, this is the first time that Hyundai is bringing the hottest Elantra N TCR (that stands for Touring Car Racer) to the United States market. If you're boring and don't want a wing that big, the standard 2026 Elantra N is still available and starts around $4,000 less than the TCR, at $36,345 including destination.
What makes a TCR a TCR
The Elantra N TCR is inspired by the Elantra N's six consecutive TCR Manufacturers' Championships in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series. TCRs gain four-piston monoblock front brake calipers, lightweight forged 19-inch wheels over the standard already rowdy Elantra N, and oh yeah, that massive, fully adjustable swan-neck carbon-fiber rear wing.
If shifting your own gears isn't your thing, Hyundai offers the Elantra N TCR with a great 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a still-reasonable $41,995. The Civic Type R is only available with a manual transmission, and the Toyota GR Corolla's automatic transmission is much less satisfying to use. The Subaru WRX also offers an automatic transmission, but it's a CVT, so the only other options in this size class with truly impressive automatic transmissions are from Volkswagen with the cheaper Golf GTI or the pricier Golf R, if you're rich.
Hyundai says the TCR is a limited-production model, but doesn't specify how many will be made. It is only offered in Performance Blue, and should be available for purchase now.
Hyundai is launching a line of N Performance Parts, too
Hyundai also announced that it is launching an N Performance Parts lineup that will be available at select U.S. Hyundai dealers for models like the Ioniq 5 N and Elantra N. So far, the only options that actually improve performance are a set of 19-inch forged alloy wheels and a carbon-fiber rear wing for the Elantra N. It's not the Elantra N TCR's adjustable swan-neck wing, but a more subtle unit that's still quite aggressive.
All of the other N Performance Parts available at the moment are more focused on aesthetics, like black wheel nuts, N Design floor mats, Alcantara interior details like the steering wheel, gear knob, center arm rest, and parking brake lever, as well as N Performance decals, carbon-fiber side mirrors, metal door scuff plates, and wheel caps. Joon Park, the Vice President of N Management Group at Hyundai Motor Company said, "Hyundai's new N Performance Parts are specifically engineered to meet the discerning demands of our Hyundai N Nthusiasts."