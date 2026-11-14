Why Some Traffic Lights Have A Yellow Border

If you're anything like me, in addition to scanning the road for distracted drivers and pedestrians, you also scan signs and roadsides for anything that could potentially be a red-light or speed camera. It feels like Big Brother is always watching and waiting for you to pass the 11 mph over-the-speed-limit threshold or to miss the "no right on red" sign nowadays, so there are a lot of things fighting for your attention when you're behind the wheel. If you've noticed that some traffic signals have a reflective yellow border while scanning your surroundings, you may wonder what they're for, but the simple fact that you've noticed them means they've served their purpose.

Those reflective yellow borders that surround some traffic signals have several intended purposes, including boosting signal visibility at night time, getting the attention of drivers with color vision deficiencies, and ensuring motorists are aware of an upcoming intersection, even when the lights are inoperative — in a power outage, for instance. The border is a simple and low-cost feature that has been proven to increase road safety.