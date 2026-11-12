Jensen Huang Quits Nvidia After Allegations Of Multiple Affairs

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cheated on his wife, allegedly with a Chinese spy. Nvidia was already spinning up investigations when that news broke, but new reporting alleges Huang also cheated with an employee at the company — one who reported to Huang himself. Now, Huang is out, and Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is in the CEO chair in an interim role. From Nvidia:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Board of Directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Colette Kress, current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA, has agreed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor has been named. The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates.

Huang cofounded Nvidia, but he doesn't seem as integral to its operations as, say, Elon Musk is to SpaceX. The bigger issue Nvidia is facing right now is a lack of clear successorship, with no one sitting as heir apparent to the top spot — Huang planned to run the company himself for decades more before ever thinking of leaving, and he didn't exactly prepare anyone to take his place.

Kress, the CFO, is a logical interim replacement for the state of Nvidia right now: A financial house of cards built on circular financing and impossible valuations, moreso than a creator of cutting-edge computing hardware. What happens next, though — to both NVIDIA's automotive chipsets and its role in AI — is anyone's guess.