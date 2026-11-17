A Smaller Electric Land Rover Defender Is Coming In 2027
Rumors of a smaller, electric Land Rover Defender have been swirling for quite some time now — we first reported on it three years ago — and now we're finally getting some concrete information on when we'll be seeing the compact SUV. Jaguar Land Rover CEO PB Balaji says the battery-electric Defender is set to be sold alongside the existing combustion-engine model sometime in 2027, according to Automotive News.
From the spy shots we've seen, the so-called Defender Sport will be quite a bit smaller than the current five-door Defender. We know it'll be the second model underpinned by JLR's brand-new 800-volt Electrified Modular Architecture platform, the first being the Range Rover GT that should be revealed in just a couple months. When production spins up in Halewood, England, it will also mark the end of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. The baby Defender will be powered by the same battery pack as the Range Rover GT, which JLR said will have up to 450 miles of range on the European cycle, but the boxier shape of the Defender will certainly cut down on that number.
Those who are into the idea of a smaller Defender but who aren't sold on an electric drivetrain needn't worry. Like the GT, the Defender EV is being developed with hybrid powertrain options as well. However, those buyer is going to have to wait a little while, because the hybrids aren't going to be on sale until 2028 at the earliest. Balaji told AutoNews that they are "fully underway" but "won't catch next year's timelines."
A changing showroom
The Defender EV is set to be JLR's fifth electric vehicle, sitting alongside the aforementioned Range Rover GT, as well as the electric versions of the full-size Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, and the Jaguar Type 01. Yes, there was also the Jaguar I-Pace, but that's long dead. While pricing for the Defender EV hasn't been revealed or hinted at yet, AutoNews expects it to be fairly close to the current Defender 110. That means both will be priced significantly above the Evoque and Discovery Sport, a clear sign that JLR is continuing its move upmarket while leaving entry-level luxury behind.
The one caveat to all of this is that JLR's EV timelines have been a bit fugazi of late. The Range Rover Electric was only just officially revealed in September, two years after it was initially slated to go on sale. Keep in mind, the fifth-generation Range Rover was first revealed all the way back at the end of 2021.
This new model will be the first in a proposed series of vehicles meant to establish Defender as its own brand within Land Rover, according to Car and Driver. It's part of JLR's "House of Brands" strategy that we first told you about all the way back in 2023. I'm not sure if that's a play that'll work, but who am I to tell a brand how to run. You've got to think the Defender EV will be a solid off-roader. It has the Defender name to uphold after all. It really cannot get away with being mediocre when the going gets rough, can it?