Rumors of a smaller, electric Land Rover Defender have been swirling for quite some time now — we first reported on it three years ago — and now we're finally getting some concrete information on when we'll be seeing the compact SUV. Jaguar Land Rover CEO PB Balaji says the battery-electric Defender is set to be sold alongside the existing combustion-engine model sometime in 2027, according to Automotive News.

From the spy shots we've seen, the so-called Defender Sport will be quite a bit smaller than the current five-door Defender. We know it'll be the second model underpinned by JLR's brand-new 800-volt Electrified Modular Architecture platform, the first being the Range Rover GT that should be revealed in just a couple months. When production spins up in Halewood, England, it will also mark the end of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. The baby Defender will be powered by the same battery pack as the Range Rover GT, which JLR said will have up to 450 miles of range on the European cycle, but the boxier shape of the Defender will certainly cut down on that number.

Those who are into the idea of a smaller Defender but who aren't sold on an electric drivetrain needn't worry. Like the GT, the Defender EV is being developed with hybrid powertrain options as well. However, those buyer is going to have to wait a little while, because the hybrids aren't going to be on sale until 2028 at the earliest. Balaji told AutoNews that they are "fully underway" but "won't catch next year's timelines."