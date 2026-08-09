The Jaguar I-Pace Has Depreciated Faster Than Any Other Car Over 5 Years

The valuation books tell a similar story about the I-Pace's depreciation, but with slightly different math. CarEdge lands on 71% over five years, leaving $21,598 of the Jaguar's original MSRP. Its projection is built on a $73,688 purchase price and 13,500 annual miles, with the car assumed to be well-kept. By CarEdge's ranking, a 2020 example is the pick of the range — buyers are paying roughly 29% of what it stickered for when it was new. Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) read on individual model years is bleaker still. Three years have taken $19,775 off a 2020 I-Pace's price — a 53% slide. What is left comes to a $16,900 total resale value, or $15,300 on trade. KBB drops that car into the worst quartile of all 2020 SUVs for value retention, with an average annual loss of roughly $6,591.

Auction results put a face on those projections. In May 2024, The Autopian covered a 2019 example with 98,000 miles and two prior owners that crossed Cars & Bids at $16,250 — $71,269 below what it cost new. This is high mileage, so it's not representative of the average, but it gives a better idea of where the floor sits. Two years ago, we covered how you can get a $90,000 I-Pace for less than a Toyota Camry — a 2019 First Edition that had already given up 63% of its $89,794 sticker. Newer examples have not been spared either. KBB now has the 2024 models down to just 48% of their original value after two years. This equates to $35,675 lost, with the resale value sitting at $37,600 and trade-in value at $35,000. That works out to $17,837 a year, against $6,591 for the 2020 — suggesting most of the depreciation happens in those first few years.