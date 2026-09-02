2027 Range Rover Electric Finally Revealed Looking Identical To The Gas-Powered Range Rovers

Range Rovers are also pretty quiet already even if you go for the V8, so the EV's lack of noise won't even be an immediate tell, either. Land Rover does say this is the quietest Range Rover ever in terms of cabin noise, but we don't know if there will be any sort of simulated or enhanced EV noise. For now there's only one powertrain configuration, denoted as the EV550. It has one electric motor at each axle for a total of 542 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, 19 hp and 74 lb-ft more than the Range Rover's optional BMW-derived twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The plug-in-hybrid Range Rover also makes 542 hp, but its combination of a turbocharged inline-6 and an electric motor only has 590 lb-ft.

The automaker says the EV will hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, half a second quicker than the PHEV and a tenth quicker than the V8, but its top speed is only 124 mph instead of 150-plus. That pair of motors apparently produce 20% more torque than similarly sized motors from other companies, and its silicon carbide semiconductors "enable remarkable switching speeds measured in microseconds, balancing efficiency with exceptional performance on all surfaces."

Its 118.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is made of 344 double-stacked prismatic cells with "outstanding" energy density. Though the EPA hasn't gotten its hands on the Range Rover Electric yet, the brand says it'll have a range of up to 333 miles according to its testing — that ain't bad for a big three-row SUV. The 800-volt pack can be fast-charged at up to 350 kW, which can take it from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes, adding 125 miles of EPA range in just 10 minutes. In the U.S., it'll come with a NACS port and Tesla Supercharger access.