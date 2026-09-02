2027 Range Rover Electric Finally Revealed Looking Identical To The Gas-Powered Range Rovers
When the fifth-generation Range Rover was revealed at the end of 2021, Land Rover was already talking about how there would be a fully electric version of the luxury SUV. Plug-in-hybrid versions of the big Range Rover came out quickly, but five years later, all that we've seen or heard about the electric model was prototypes or teasers released by the company. Now the Range Rover Electric is finally going on sale for the 2027 model year, and the company says its first EV "enhances the Range Rover brand's inherent characteristics of effortless performance, timeless luxury and uncompromising capability."
Given its long gestation period you'd be right to be worried that the EV's specs would be disappointing, but luckily that isn't the case in reality — Land Rover says the Range Rover Electric has more torque than any Range Rover before it, plus it'll have an EPA-rated range of up to 333 miles in the U.S. and 350-kW DC fast-charging capability. It'll probably end up being better off-road than the gas-powered ones, too. There are still some details we don't know, but order books for the Range Rover Electric are open now, and it's not that much more expensive than its combustion-engine counterparts.
Good luck finding it in the Erewhon lot
Land Rover never really bothered to put any camouflage on Range Rover Electric prototypes, and that's because it looks exactly the same as the regular one. The upper grille is blocked off, but the design itself is identical. There are no exhaust tips, but this generation of Range Rover already had hidden exhaust tips tucked into the diffuser. You can choose from a few new aero-optimized wheel designs, and Land Rover made tweaks to the flat underbody, though hopefully you'll never see that for yourself.
It's the same story inside the EV. About halfway through this L460 generation's run, Land Rover removed essentially all of the physical controls from the dashboard and center console in favor of putting everything in the convex center screen. While it hasn't added the climate controls back in yet, for 2027 every Range Rover does get back a physical volume knob and Terrain Response dial. It doesn't seem like Range Rover offers any EV-specific color, trim or feature options, either inside the car or outside of it.
Quieter than any other Range Rover
Range Rovers are also pretty quiet already even if you go for the V8, so the EV's lack of noise won't even be an immediate tell, either. Land Rover does say this is the quietest Range Rover ever in terms of cabin noise, but we don't know if there will be any sort of simulated or enhanced EV noise. For now there's only one powertrain configuration, denoted as the EV550. It has one electric motor at each axle for a total of 542 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, 19 hp and 74 lb-ft more than the Range Rover's optional BMW-derived twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. The plug-in-hybrid Range Rover also makes 542 hp, but its combination of a turbocharged inline-6 and an electric motor only has 590 lb-ft.
The automaker says the EV will hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, half a second quicker than the PHEV and a tenth quicker than the V8, but its top speed is only 124 mph instead of 150-plus. That pair of motors apparently produce 20% more torque than similarly sized motors from other companies, and its silicon carbide semiconductors "enable remarkable switching speeds measured in microseconds, balancing efficiency with exceptional performance on all surfaces."
Its 118.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is made of 344 double-stacked prismatic cells with "outstanding" energy density. Though the EPA hasn't gotten its hands on the Range Rover Electric yet, the brand says it'll have a range of up to 333 miles according to its testing — that ain't bad for a big three-row SUV. The 800-volt pack can be fast-charged at up to 350 kW, which can take it from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes, adding 125 miles of EPA range in just 10 minutes. In the U.S., it'll come with a NACS port and Tesla Supercharger access.
Expected Range Rover capability
Land Rover developed a one-pedal driving mode that provides "exceptional control to smoothly pull away up to 33‑degrees with ease – a slope as steep as a black‑diamond ski run – or complete a rolling climb ascend up to 45‑degree slopes." An Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system distributes torque between the rear wheels from 0% to 100%, and an Integrated Traction Management system can adjust motor speed in 50 milliseconds to manage wheel slip 100 times quicker than the gas-powered Range can. The SUV has also been as thoroughly tested as you'd hope for something wearing the Range Rover badge:
Tested in ‑40°F temperatures in Arjeplog, Sweden, the heat of the Dubai desert and JLR's own Eastnor Castle facility in the UK, Range Rover Electric has completed over 900,000 miles and over a quarter of a million hours of testing in the virtual and physical worlds.
New technologies maximize its electric potential – including innovative range prediction features and advanced ThermAssist heat management system which optimizes driving range, charging speeds, battery longevity and performance in extreme temperatures, adding up to 25 miles of range and a 40% reduction of heating energy use. Over 300 patent applications have been filed for Range Rover Electric – the most for a single vehicle in the brand's history.
To help maximize the safety and quality of the battery, JLR's new battery testing laboratory subjects live batteries to extreme multi‑axis vibration and shock testing in ‑40°F to +194°F. This combined with the high strength aluminum enclosure, means Range Rover Electric is built to withstand high impact knocks and jolts, while advanced safety features exceed industry standards.
For serviceability and maintenance, each Range Rover Electric comes with a Battery Digital Twin which provides over 900 diagnostic data points and coupled with JLR's leading Software Over the Air capability, allows Range Rover to proactively maintain clients' vehicles. Range Rover Electric vehicle's advanced propulsion comes with an eight‑year or 100,000‑mile warranty.
Not a huge upcharge
So, this is a Range Rover that just happens to be electric, and that extends to its availability. Instead of restricting the electric powertrain to a specific version, trim level or model, the EV is offered across the board. You can get every Range Rover trim level from base SE to mid-range Autobiography and the super-fancy SV and SV Ultra with the electric powertrain, and with either the short- or long-wheelbase body styles. There will be a special First Edition model that has unique Light Cloud Ultrafabrics upholstery, and of course customers can order a fully bespoke spec.
The base Range Rover Electric SE starts at $140,450 including destination, an identical price to the V8-powered SE. It's $9,100 more expensive than the plug-in hybrid, and $24,700 more than the nonhybrid six-cylinder. The price difference between the PHEV and EV rises to $15,600 for the Autobiography, though at $177,250 it's the same price as the V8, and the $221,950 SV and $255,250 SV Ultra are priced the same regardless of if you get the EV or V8, too.
Though order books are open now, Land Rover hasn't yet when exactly the Range Rover Electric will start reaching dealers, but it'll be quickly followed by an electric version of the Range Rover Sport — expect the exact same deal with that — and the kinda-Velar-replacing Range Rover GT. Sadly we'll have to wait a while for an electric Defender.