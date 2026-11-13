These Are The New Cars That Excite Our Audience The Most

Earlier this week we asked the fabulous Jalopnik audience which new cars excite them the most, and unsurprisingly you all did not disappoint. From cheap electric trucks to super expensive supercars, I was pleased to see a wide spread of different types of vehicles at all different price points. It seems that late-stage capitalism's relentless pursuit of innovation for innovation's sake hasn't deterred everyone just yet.

I said the Rivian R2 is the new car that excites me the most, since it offers a unique and compelling combination of style, affordability, speed, capability, technology, efficiency, and desirability. Plus, it offers compact electric SUV buyers a genuinely exciting alternative to the butt-ugly and Musk-stained Tesla Model Y, so nobody should feel obligated to buy one of those anymore. This is a roundup of a few popular responses, but feel free to head back and look through the other great answers that didn't make the cut. These are the new cars that excite the Jalopnik audience the most.