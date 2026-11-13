These Are The New Cars That Excite Our Audience The Most
Earlier this week we asked the fabulous Jalopnik audience which new cars excite them the most, and unsurprisingly you all did not disappoint. From cheap electric trucks to super expensive supercars, I was pleased to see a wide spread of different types of vehicles at all different price points. It seems that late-stage capitalism's relentless pursuit of innovation for innovation's sake hasn't deterred everyone just yet.
I said the Rivian R2 is the new car that excites me the most, since it offers a unique and compelling combination of style, affordability, speed, capability, technology, efficiency, and desirability. Plus, it offers compact electric SUV buyers a genuinely exciting alternative to the butt-ugly and Musk-stained Tesla Model Y, so nobody should feel obligated to buy one of those anymore. This is a roundup of a few popular responses, but feel free to head back and look through the other great answers that didn't make the cut. These are the new cars that excite the Jalopnik audience the most.
Slate Truck
The Slate truck. I think cars and trucks have gotten way to complex and boring in that aspect. While I wish it was a bit cheaper, it's hard to start manufacturing cars. Hopefully the price will come down with scale.
Submitted by: Clay Horste
Ford Fathom
The Ford Fathom but not because I am at all interested in a pickup truck. I will be waiting for the SUV that I expect will be be following on that UEV platform. I'm currently driving a Ford Mach-E and am convinced that Ford can build an EV as good or at least equal to the competition. The Mach-E is very good in all respects but what I want would be a little more SUV and a little less Mustang.
Submitted by: Random29
Toyota GR GT
The new Toyota GR GT looks to be pretty awesome. And I may not be able to afford it, but I'm still glad it will be made.
Submitted by: fffmpa
Toyota Celica
Toyota's apparently upcoming Celica and/or MR2 (I'm not sure if this is one car or two). I'm worried that Toyota will get silly on the pricing, but they are one of only a handful of companies that are still thinking about fun to drive cars that normal-ish folks can actually afford.
Submitted by Connor Paull
Rivian R3
The Rivian R3. The right size, the right price, the right (presumed) specs, and coming (hopefully) at the right time to be my first full EV.
Submitted by RmB
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira with the Toyota V6 is the best impractical new car for sale that is attainable for most people with a good income.
LC500 is the best practical car that you will never suffer a huge loss on when reselling. If you keep the mileage low you will get paid to drive it when you sell.
Submitted by: Tex
Porsche Mission S
Mission S, saw it roaming in the wild, what a beauty
Submitted by: Smoking Man
Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
If were talking production cars, im really into the C8 GS. I love they brought back a big displacement V8 that sounds awesome.
For future vehicles, im very intrigued by the upcoming RWD Buick sedan. If they brought back the GS moniker and put either the new 5.7L or even better the LS6 in it id be all over that like white on rice.
Submitted by: NEB376