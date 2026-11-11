Despite the fact that new or redesigned cars are announced seemingly every day, it's not a given that they're especially exciting. Different people find different things exciting, too, so it's not an objective measure, but it's an important factor in why people choose to buy a car in the first place. Whether you're in the market for a new car or not, we want to know, what new car excites you the most? Sound off in the comments section below to share your answer with your fellow Jalops.

For the most part, Americans are facing financial difficulties at the moment, from the raging affordability crisis to absurdly high fuel prices and a litany of other challenges, so maybe your view of an exciting car is one that's actually affordable for the average Joe. Maybe you love small cars so you're stoked on the Scion by Toyota KEI-01, or you're a horsepower addict who is more excited about the C8 Corvette Grand Sport's new 6.7-liter V8. There are no wrong answers, we just want to know what new car excites you the most.