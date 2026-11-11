What New Car Excites You The Most?
Despite the fact that new or redesigned cars are announced seemingly every day, it's not a given that they're especially exciting. Different people find different things exciting, too, so it's not an objective measure, but it's an important factor in why people choose to buy a car in the first place. Whether you're in the market for a new car or not, we want to know, what new car excites you the most? Sound off in the comments section below to share your answer with your fellow Jalops.
For the most part, Americans are facing financial difficulties at the moment, from the raging affordability crisis to absurdly high fuel prices and a litany of other challenges, so maybe your view of an exciting car is one that's actually affordable for the average Joe. Maybe you love small cars so you're stoked on the Scion by Toyota KEI-01, or you're a horsepower addict who is more excited about the C8 Corvette Grand Sport's new 6.7-liter V8. There are no wrong answers, we just want to know what new car excites you the most.
The Rivian R2 excites me the most
The new car that excites me the most is the new Rivian R2. It's no secret that the Tesla Model Y sells like hotcakes, but I find it encouraging to see that a different American automaker that's not run by the world's richest and most narcissistic man can also produce an appealing, affordable, and effective competitor. I love Rivian's design language, and I think the R2 is super cool and looks truly distinctive when compared to other compact SUVs.
A fully loaded R2 Performance AWD Launch Edition rings in at about $60,000. For that price you get a whopping 656 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque, which is good enough for 0-to-60 sprints of around 3.5 seconds while still providing around 330 miles of range. Plus, its rear window rolls down like a Toyota 4Runner, a fantastic feature that I think more cars should have.
I think it will provide a genuinely wonderful ownership experience for thousands of buyers, and maybe even spark the next generation of car enthusiasts, which is truly exciting. But that's enough from little old me, you're here for you and your fellow Jalopnik readers! Head down to the comments section and share which new car excites you the most.