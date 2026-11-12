That Mystery SUV Spied In Moab Is An Audi-Bodied Test Mule For The New Scouts
A few days ago, Reddit user CapnDangerPony took to the r/whatisthiscar subreddit with a far-away photo of a very strange-looking test mule driving around in Moab. The poster only got a good photo of the side of the mule, and another from further away that gave a glimpse of its front end, neither of which revealed any details aside from a strange shape, lots of camouflage, and some sort of body-on-frame platform. Now our spies have gotten a better look at the test mule, and I know exactly what it is: This is an early prototype for the new Scouts.
Somehow, I don't think I saw a single comment online thinking that it was a Scout mule based on the Reddit photos, but that's definitely what it is. This time, it wasn't spied in Moab but at a secret Audi test facility in Germany, which is one of the few giveaways as to its identity — another obvious one being the tow hooks. I've already been surprised that Scout test mules haven't been regularly spied by now, since just this week Scout announced that it's starting to construct "validation builds" at its factory in newly blue South Carolina, and prototypes with closer-to-production bodies have apparently already been out there for months. This one is likely an older mule that's still out there racking up test miles, which is probably fine since since the Scouts have been delayed so much.
So, all of you distraught internet commenters can rest easy now. The mystery is solved. This weird test mule is for the Scout Terra and Traveler — my guess is the Traveler because of its shorter wheelbase — and despite how strange it looks, there's still some information we can glean from it.
It's a Q6 E-Tron on top, but not underneath
There have been persistent rumors that Audi wants to build a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class using a modified version of the Scout's platform (and at the same factory), which seems to be at least partially why Volkswagen wanted to resurrect the brand at all, and could also be a reason for some of the trucks' delays and development problems. Audi has yet to green-light that project, so it's highly unlikely this mule is testing out a new Audi model, but the company is clearly helping out with the vehicle's engineering.
It is wearing an Audi body, though, specifically one from a Q6 E-Tron. It's basically just a placeholder, so Scout can test out the platform and powertrain without needing to put a real design on top yet. It's got huge fender flares tacked on, and you can see that the wheelbase is longer than the Q6's, with the wheels sitting in cut-outs made in the wheel arches. There's clearly a big battery pack under there, with rudimentary side steps added on in a similar fashion to the GMC Hummer EV, and the chunky six-lug wheels wear BFGoodrich all-terrain tires.
The rear tow hooks are just likes the ones on the Scout show trucks, as are the overall shapes of the bumpers, and the bits we can see of this mule's suspension setup appear to align with what Scout has shown us of its architecture. There's no tells as to whether this test mule is running the fully electric setup or is the range-extender hybrid model that will use a four-cylinder Volkswagen engine behind the rear axle; it's likely the latter, as the vast majority of Scout reservations have been for the EREV, and Scout will start production with them.
First deliveries allegedly start in 2028
Scout first broke ground on its plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, two and a half years ago, with the project being part of a $2 billion investment that hopes to create more than 4,000 jobs. Now the company says it's starting early validation builds "to validate vehicle engineering, buildability and parts maturity while confirming that newly installed equipment is set up and functioning as expected." The company has started welding, assembly and painting operations, and in the background of a released photo we can see a couple bodies-in-white of the Traveler SUV.
750 robots help to put together 160 individual parts using 5,000 weld points, and don't worry, there's "AI-supported weld monitoring" so that everything is perfect. An "advanced metrology system" is also used to match the body against the engineering specs, checking thousands of measurements. Scout says the body shop can process up to 40 vehicles per hour, but right now the company is just testing things to make sure it all works properly before real manufacturing starts. Next it's sent through "an electrified automotive paint shop" before the truck goes to assembly, where the painted body is attached to the chassis and humans put all the components together.
The company says "validation vehicle builds will continue and mature into 2027 as Scout Motors prepares for its next phase of pre-production vehicle builds. As engineering, buildability and parts maturity advance, the manufacturing team will progress from equipment set up and functionality to proving manufacturing processes and ultimately scaling those processes toward production speed." There's no word as to updated production timelines beyond that, apart from Scout saying first deliveries are planned to start "in 2028." According to MotorTrend, the company has 210,000 pre-orders with that number expected to increase to 400,000, or about 12 to 18 months of confirmed sales, and executives deny any further delays.