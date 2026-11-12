That Mystery SUV Spied In Moab Is An Audi-Bodied Test Mule For The New Scouts

A few days ago, Reddit user CapnDangerPony took to the r/whatisthiscar subreddit with a far-away photo of a very strange-looking test mule driving around in Moab. The poster only got a good photo of the side of the mule, and another from further away that gave a glimpse of its front end, neither of which revealed any details aside from a strange shape, lots of camouflage, and some sort of body-on-frame platform. Now our spies have gotten a better look at the test mule, and I know exactly what it is: This is an early prototype for the new Scouts.

Somehow, I don't think I saw a single comment online thinking that it was a Scout mule based on the Reddit photos, but that's definitely what it is. This time, it wasn't spied in Moab but at a secret Audi test facility in Germany, which is one of the few giveaways as to its identity — another obvious one being the tow hooks. I've already been surprised that Scout test mules haven't been regularly spied by now, since just this week Scout announced that it's starting to construct "validation builds" at its factory in newly blue South Carolina, and prototypes with closer-to-production bodies have apparently already been out there for months. This one is likely an older mule that's still out there racking up test miles, which is probably fine since since the Scouts have been delayed so much.

So, all of you distraught internet commenters can rest easy now. The mystery is solved. This weird test mule is for the Scout Terra and Traveler — my guess is the Traveler because of its shorter wheelbase — and despite how strange it looks, there's still some information we can glean from it.