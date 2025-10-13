Audi Is About To Take On The G-Wagen And Defender

Audi knows off-roaders are super hot right now. SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender are more popular than ever before, so now, the German automaker wants in on the action. Audi is getting ready to cap its new-era lineup with an off-road-oriented SUV meant to take on these two mainstays for Land Rover and Mercedes.

Audi's CEO, Gernot Döllner, was recently asked about the company's 4x4 project, which has been rumored to be under consideration dating all the way back to 2023. Döllner hinted that an unveiling could be coming sooner rather than later, simply saying, "Stay tuned," according to Autocar. A car like this would serve as a flagship for the automaker, which has pretty much been without a true halo car since the discontinuation of the R8.

Because of its position in the lineup, Autocar asserts the new Audi would likely be a low-ish-volume vehicle. Döllner says it's important to have flagships that serve as technological showcases for the brand that are able to include other models as well. I wouldn't be completely surprised if it took some of the design cues of the recently revealed Audi Concept C and off-road-ified them. Here's what Döllner told Autocar: