Audi Is About To Take On The G-Wagen And Defender
Audi knows off-roaders are super hot right now. SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender are more popular than ever before, so now, the German automaker wants in on the action. Audi is getting ready to cap its new-era lineup with an off-road-oriented SUV meant to take on these two mainstays for Land Rover and Mercedes.
Audi's CEO, Gernot Döllner, was recently asked about the company's 4x4 project, which has been rumored to be under consideration dating all the way back to 2023. Döllner hinted that an unveiling could be coming sooner rather than later, simply saying, "Stay tuned," according to Autocar. A car like this would serve as a flagship for the automaker, which has pretty much been without a true halo car since the discontinuation of the R8.
Because of its position in the lineup, Autocar asserts the new Audi would likely be a low-ish-volume vehicle. Döllner says it's important to have flagships that serve as technological showcases for the brand that are able to include other models as well. I wouldn't be completely surprised if it took some of the design cues of the recently revealed Audi Concept C and off-road-ified them. Here's what Döllner told Autocar:
"There is no niche banner. It's just the opposite. It works perfectly to have a more focused line-up in the core, and in addition to that have some niche models to build the brand and to also transfer new ideas from a niche segment into the core products. That works perfectly and this is part of our strategy."
On the potential for a Defender-rivalling Audi 4x4, he said: "Don't give up on that dream."
A long time coming
It was back in 2023 when Audi's head of design, Marc Lichte, first suggested that an off-road type of vehicle would fit neatly into the automaker's Quattro legacy. He also said that the market had space for a "third" player along with the G-Wagen and Defender. Not long after, Lichte left Audi, but he was replaced by ex-Jaguar-Land Rover designer Massimo Frascella. He played a large role in shaping the current Defender, so this reinforced speculation that Audi was gearing up for a similar product launch, according to Autocar.
It was previously thought that Audi's off-roader could be aligned with the debut model for Scout — Volkswagen's electric off-roader brand. There was even speculation that it could be built alongside the Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck at the company's factory in South Carolina, Autocar reports. It wouldn't be totally out of left field if Audi built its 4x4 here. I mean, the U.S. will surely be one of its biggest markets, and with the tariff mess currently going on, it might make financial sense.
In any case, we're still quite a ways away from Audi unveiling any sort of off-road concept car, but I sure hope it does. I see dozens of G-Wagens and Defenders every day: I think there's room for a bit more variety.