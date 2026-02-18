Scout Motors Delays Production Over Unnamed 'Technical Issues': Report

Everyone who pre-ordered a new Scout is going to have to wait a bit longer to get the keys to their new ride. Per our friends over at the Drive, a report from Germany's Der Spiegel claims the automotive startup that Volkswagen officially relaunched in 2022 plans to delay the start of production until the summer of 2028, not 2027 like Scout Motors originally planned for. As far as production delays go, one year isn't too bad, but it also isn't the best sign, especially coming from an automotive startup that's still working on its first production vehicle.

As for why Scout's pushing back production, the Der Spiegel report doesn't have a lot of details, but it does cite "technical problems" and financial pressures. Scout also has yet to confirm the delay, telling Der Spiegel, "We currently have no update to our timeline or product plan to share." Whether that means Der Spiegel's reporting is incorrect, and production is still on schedule to begin in 2027, or it's just not something Scout wants to talk about yet, at least for now, I'm inclined to believe the newspaper with a long track record of accurate industry reporting.

While we don't know exactly what "technical problems" the development team is dealing with, apparently, the range-extender option that proved so popular with pre-orders has been a particular issue for Scout. Due to packaging limitations, Scout chose to stick the range extender at the back of the truck, and making that work hasn't been easy. Turns out, when you hang an entire engine over the rear axle, that's not exactly ideal for handling.