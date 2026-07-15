GM Celebrates A Quarter Century Of Big, Yellow Hummers With A Big, Yellow Hummer EV

The Hummer name has been back in action for a few years at this point, but when you think about the brand, the first vehicle that pops into your head is probably a bright yellow H2 from the early 2000s. Clearly the folks at General Motors knows this, which is why to celebrate the Hummer nameplate's 25th anniversary, the automaker rolled out a pair of special editions meant to evoke those early-2000s mega-SUVs. That's even though the GMC Hummer EV SUV and Pickup of today have very little to do with the H2 and H2 SUT of days gone by.

Maybe it's because I was a little boy when the original H2 came out, but these goofy-looking yellow behemoths really speak to me. The package is officially called the GMC Hummer EV ICON | 25, and you can think whatever you want about the original H2, but there's no denying that it was iconic. Hell, even the bright yellow paint is officially named "Icon," just to drive that point home, and inside the truck is fitted with a new Jet Black interior with serialized badging on the instrument panel, since it is a limited-run model, after all.

GMC

GMC says the ICON | 25 packages will be available on 2X and 3X trims of both the Pickup and SUV, but I really do think you've gotta go with the SUV if you want the full early-2000s Hummer experience. It's slated to make its debut at the 2026 ESPY awards in New York on July 15.

While the original H2 of 2003 was powered by a 6.0-liter V8 producing 316 horsepower, the new Hummer gets by with just a bit more thanks to its electric drivetrain. It pumps out a wacky 1,160 hp, which is good enough for a 2.8-second 0-to-60-mph time, according to GMC. Thank God for progress.