SpaceX's Rivals Are Already Filling The Void Left By Falcon 9

The Pentagon sees the coming crunch in launch capacity and is moving now to mitigate it. It wants more companies capable of delivering its payloads to orbit to reduce its dependence on one provider and, really, one particular business leader. That's why its Office of Strategic Capital, the military's investment arm established in 2022, is pouring resources into SpaceX's smaller rivals right now. For Stoke Space, this money is intended to help it build out a new launchpad at the Space Force base in Cape Canaveral, where its in-development Nova Block 2 rocket will operate. For Rocket Lab, the money will help it upgrade its factories and expand its drone boat fleet for the recovery of returning rockets.

It's not a coincidence that Stoke's Nova Block 2 and Rocket Lab's in-development Neutron rocket are more or less competitors to the departing Falcon 9, not Starship. Though they are a bit smaller, capable of 15 and 13 metric-ton payloads respectively compared to the Falcon 9's 23, that still puts them in position to scoop up business for medium-sized missions. For a lot of satellite and other space companies, that's all they need, so it's a better fit for them than a more expensive Starship launch. And that's assuming Starship would even take reservations for launches beyond its Starlink needs.

Still, that word "in-development" keeps cropping up, which is its own cause for concern. All of these rockets need to actually prove they can launch and recover reliably, or there's no business at all. The Neutron rocket already delayed its debut to 2027; the Nova Block 2 isn't scheduled to start flying until 2029. It really puts into perspective how far ahead of its time the Falcon 9 was. Of course, there are other competitors knocking at the door, most notably Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and its New Glenn rocket. What will determine the next decade of the space industry is how many of these rockets come online when and how successfully.