SpaceX Is So Confident In Its New Starship Rocket That It's No Longer Taking Reservations For The Dependable Falcon 9

What does space look like with the Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX? We may be about to find out, since according to numerous industry and government sources, SpaceX is no longer taking reservations for its workhorse past 2028. The company's belief is that, by then, its new Starship rocket will be up and running, capable of flying the Falcon 9's mission profile and so much more. The concerns are whether or not Starship can actually make that schedule and, even if it can, whether it really can do everything the Falcon 9 does. Naturally, SpaceX could change its mind, but what will other satellite companies do in the meantime as they're trying to get mass to orbit?

In 2025, the Falcon 9, by itself, accounted for nearly half of all launches from planet Earth, a truly astonishing accomplishment. It achieved orbit 165 times, delivered every payload, and only failed recovery once. Its reusable booster stage and frequent flights dropped the price of putting cargo in space, opening up an entire new orbital and lunar economy. It's one of those vehicles that legitimately changed the world.

Now, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants to get rid of it: "Once Starship is flying reliably several times per week, it makes sense to shift super scarce SpaceX engineering and production resources to Starship to get launch rate to several times per day, which means winding down Falcon." On its surface, that's fine. A company wants to put all its weight behind its new product, not its old one, and he's saying that this will only happen once Starship proves itself. The trouble is that SpaceX is refusing to take post-2028 reservations now, meaning that it has simply decided that Starship will have proven itself by then.