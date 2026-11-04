SpaceX Starship Will Need To Re-Fuel 22 Times In Space To Make It To The Moon

As NASA plans to send astronauts back to the surface of the Moon in 2028, there's still the small matter of figuring out how to get them there. While the Artemis II mission proved that we can send people around the Moon and bring them safely home, the space agency needs a way to take astronauts out of the Orion capsule and down to the actual ground. The original plan was for a SpaceX Starship to fulfill this duty, and that could still be the case. But delays in the development of that ambitious rocket caused NASA to re-open the contract, which allowed Blue Origin to toss its hat in the ring. Still, SpaceX insists it will fend off this challenge from a rival billionaire-owned space company and win the contract all over again. The only thing standing in its way: the minor fact that it has to refuel the Starship in-orbit, something never done before and that SpaceX hasn't even attempted yet. Oh, and it has to do it many, many times. How many? Great question.

The NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel recently announced that, by their calculations, a Starship would require fully 22 in-orbit refuelings to get that one single rocket to the Moon's surface, per Ars Technica. Again, the total number of times that any rocket has ever done this is zero. Specifically, the plan from SpaceX is to launch one Starship into orbit to act as a fuel depot; then launch many other Starships to load up that first one with fuel; then launch a final Starship to take on that fuel from the depot and head out to the Moon.

If 22 sounds like an insane number to you, you're not alone: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on the social media platform X, which SpaceX owns, "Actual number will be more like 6 to 8." That makes for quite a broad range of estimates. The reason this is so fuzzy is because the fuel we're talking about here isn't gasoline, but rather a mixture of liquid oxygen and methane. This actually boils off in the vacuum of space, so how much fuel can be transferred depends on the efficiency of the technology involved. Technology that has never actually been tested in orbit.