SpaceX Wants To Build Data Center Powered By Its Newest Product: Natural Gas

In addition, SpaceX rapidly spun up AI data centers in Tennessee and Mississippi earlier this year, powered by, you guessed it, natural gas. It spun them up so rapidly that the company is now being sued for ignoring environmental laws. SpaceX is apparently trying to go fast again for this new Texas endeavor, likely trying to get things rolling before a newer, bluer state government takes over. SpaceX wants to grab both the air pollution permits it needs plus a few tax breaks; Texas is expected to make both harder to get early next year, per Politico. To that end, Starbase's city government will convene on the matter in December. There's good reason to think the company will get what it wants: two of the city's three commission members are SpaceX executives. That's handy.

As for the power plant itself, it will feature 35 mobile natural gas turbines and produce around 750 megawatts of electricity. So it's now in the business of building power plants, buying and trading natural gas, and laying out pipelines, all in service of the enough data centers it's putting up. No wonder Vice President of Launch Kiko Dontchev is now saying, "Fundamentally we are an infrastructure company at this point." You don't say, Dontchev.

At this point, it's not too much of a stretch to say that SpaceX is just the Elon Musk Show, going into whatever industry he feels like at the moment. If his long-desired merger with Tesla goes through, then it will really just be a conglomerate with all sorts of fingers in all sorts of pies. Space will still be a part of what SpaceX does, but now that AI is earning it more revenue than rockets, it may become a smaller and smaller part. Mars has never looked so far away.