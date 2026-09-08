Republican War To Make Gas Expensive Has Cost Americans An Extra $100,000,000,000 At The Pump
The death, suffering, and destruction that Republicans' war with Iran have caused far outweigh any financial cost to you or me, but there's no denying this war's been expensive. In addition to the untold billions of taxpayer dollars that we've lit on fire, higher prices for both gas and diesel have been costing us at the pump. In fact, according to an analysis done by Brown University, higher gas prices from the war have now topped $100 billion.
Well, technically, at the time of writing, we're closing in on $101 billion, but who's really counting anyway? Other than Brown University's Watson School of International and Public Affairs, that is. They built a handy tracker and everything. Per said handy tracker, gasoline is 39% more expensive than it was before the war, jumping from $2.98 to $4.15 (at the time of writing, of course). Meanwhile, diesel is up 61%, from $3.67 to $5.90.
All together, that means the higher cost of gas has cost us more than $55 billion, while the higher cost of diesel has cost over $45 billion. Break that $101 billion down by household, and every family in your neighborhood has spent an average of $771 more, just on fuel since Trump started this stupid war at the end of February. At least if your property taxes increased by $800, that money might go to fixing sidewalks or maybe building a new library. All we get for paying higher fuel costs is more instability in the Middle East.
While drivers may appreciate the fact that gas hasn't hit the same highs that we saw back in 2022, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted oil markets, that doesn't mean gas prices have stayed low. Per the Associated Press, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $4.14 heading into Labor Day weekend, up nearly a dollar compared to 2025 and far above the previous Labor Day record of $3.82 that was set back in 2012. So that's fun. We just broke a record that stood for almost 15 years!
Most expensive Labor Day ever
That's not the only gas price record we've broken recently, though. AAA also proudly announced that "[f]or the first time ever, the national average in August has been above $4 per gallon every day. This month is poised to set a new record as the most expensive August at the pump, surpassing the previous August record set in 2022." If I'm counting correctly, that's two more records — one for gas being above $4 ever day of August and a second one for the most expensive August on record.
Meanwhile, CBS News reports that cost of a gallon of diesel did hit an all-time record $5.85, then climbed another five cents higher. And like Republicans reckless war with Iran, there's no end in sight for these high diesel prices. Reuters reports that industry experts expect the global diesel supply to remain tight through the winter, as the capacity to refine more simply doesn't exist.
Expensive diesel will increase transportation costs, drive up prices in stores, and generally cost Americans more, but as we head into the colder months, there's another problem. The oil that many people still use to heat their homes is basically diesel that's been died red, which means heating those houses will be much more expensive this winter. News Center Maine reports that last year, a gallon of heating oil cost about $3.65. Right now, it's $5.15 a gallon, and the price just keeps climbing.
As Atlantic Heating Co. owner Bill Morrell told the news channel, "Yesterday morning, I got a text from my major supplier at quarter past 8 a.m.; they went up 10 cents on me right then and there. Two hours later, they went up another nickel, and then at one o'clock, they went up another dime."
It's shaping up to be a tough winter for a lot of Americans, including the ones stuck figuring out how the hell they're going to heat their homes. If you're struggling, do know you aren't alone. Back in 2024, about half of all Americans already struggled to afford basic necessities, and life has only gotten more expensive since then. That also means that if you're feeling financially secure, a lot of people are going to need help this winter. Maybe consider reaching out to a few local organizations to see what kind of assistance they need. It could really go a long way.