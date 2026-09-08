Republican War To Make Gas Expensive Has Cost Americans An Extra $100,000,000,000 At The Pump

That's not the only gas price record we've broken recently, though. AAA also proudly announced that "[f]or the first time ever, the national average in August has been above $4 per gallon every day. This month is poised to set a new record as the most expensive August at the pump, surpassing the previous August record set in 2022." If I'm counting correctly, that's two more records — one for gas being above $4 ever day of August and a second one for the most expensive August on record.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports that cost of a gallon of diesel did hit an all-time record $5.85, then climbed another five cents higher. And like Republicans reckless war with Iran, there's no end in sight for these high diesel prices. Reuters reports that industry experts expect the global diesel supply to remain tight through the winter, as the capacity to refine more simply doesn't exist.

Expensive diesel will increase transportation costs, drive up prices in stores, and generally cost Americans more, but as we head into the colder months, there's another problem. The oil that many people still use to heat their homes is basically diesel that's been died red, which means heating those houses will be much more expensive this winter. News Center Maine reports that last year, a gallon of heating oil cost about $3.65. Right now, it's $5.15 a gallon, and the price just keeps climbing.

As Atlantic Heating Co. owner Bill Morrell told the news channel, "Yesterday morning, I got a text from my major supplier at quarter past 8 a.m.; they went up 10 cents on me right then and there. Two hours later, they went up another nickel, and then at one o'clock, they went up another dime."

It's shaping up to be a tough winter for a lot of Americans, including the ones stuck figuring out how the hell they're going to heat their homes. If you're struggling, do know you aren't alone. Back in 2024, about half of all Americans already struggled to afford basic necessities, and life has only gotten more expensive since then. That also means that if you're feeling financially secure, a lot of people are going to need help this winter. Maybe consider reaching out to a few local organizations to see what kind of assistance they need. It could really go a long way.