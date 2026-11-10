Toyota Revives The Scion Brand In The U.S. With A Right-Hand-Drive Kei Truck

Toyota says the KEI-01 will feature standard selectable four-wheel drive with an auto mode and a push-button lock up for tackling more treacherous terrain. Its tiny truck bed is enclosed by three-way fold-down cargo walls to make loading and unloading easier, and the extended cabin design allows for sliding and reclining seats. It has a payload capacity of 600 pounds in the bed, and structural rigidity for towing small trailers and equipment.

The KEI-01 is intended for "select use cases," according to Toyota, and will initially only be sold to fleet customers through a network of participating Scion By Toyota dealers. A Toyota spokesperson said the company may consider retail sales of the KEI-01 at a later date, but for now they envision it as a solution for small business owners, ranchers, and operators where space and efficiency are at a premium.

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Scion by Toyota is launching what's called a "freedom lab," which it says is all about exploring mobility possibilities. The hybrid SXx and electric BKE are two examples of that, with the SxS serving as high-speed, high-adrenaline off-road fun machine, and the BKE being a "concept designed to expand the possibilities of how people move through and experience the outdoors." It reads as Toyota's answer to the Honda Motocompacto, which we are quite fond of, and Toyota says it folds up small enough to fit into the trunk of a GR86. Both the SxS and BKE are strictly concept vehicles, so Toyota has not announced formal plans to produce either vehicle just yet.