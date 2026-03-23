Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Returns With A Brand New V8 And Big Fat Tires

Chevrolet is changing the Corvette formula once again with the C8 generation. During last weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring race, the Corvette team unveiled the coming 2027 Grand Sport model, but remains tight lipped about what exactly the car will entail. The main clues we get are visual, which indicate the Grand Sport will carry a similar widebody treatment as the E-Ray, Z06, and ZR1. The car sat in the Sebring paddock all weekend, and ran some demonstration laps with the other four generations of Grand Sport in tow. In proper Grand Sport fashion, it wore matching Admiral Blue paint with white stripes and red hashmark highlights.

The Grand Sport, particularly for the C6 and C7 generation, have really been the sweet spot of performance driving enthusiast specification. While the more-powerful Z06 and ZR1 get the headlines with track records and supercar speed, the Grand Sport gets all of the same suspension treatment without the giant power (and pricetag) that make its siblings less enjoyable in street driving. There is a level at which the power becomes overwhelming. It's not fun to drive a fast car slowly, amirite? That's not to say the Corvette Grand Sport will be slow-car-fast, as the base Corvette is already no performance slouch.

With wider bodywork, huge grippy tires, sportier suspension, track-focused options, and a little weight loss, the C8-generation Grand Sport seems like it will once again be the perfect Corvette for drivers. You know, the kind of Corvette owners who don't care about impressing people with numbers and just want to have the most fun for the least money. This is for that kind of Corvette owner. There's something about this recipe that just perfects the flavor of Corvette and distills it down to the essentials. Even without all of the details about drivetrain or performance, Corvette Grand Sport seems like the Corvette to get.