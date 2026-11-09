Alpina's First EV Will Be Based On The BMW i7, And Oh Yeah Baby, It'll Come In Brown

Just a few days ago we showed you spy photos of the new Alpina B7, which will be the first Alpina to come out since BMW took over full control of the brand. Seeing that prototype's quad exhaust tips and hearing it rocket around the Nürburgring confirm that, like all previous B7s, the new one will be powered by a V8 engine. A couple days after those shots were taken, BMW announced that the B7 hit 186 mph in testing, and that may not even be the top speed.

If you want your Alpina to be even stealthier, though, you're in luck. A new batch of spy shots have captured Alpina's first electric car, based on the i7 version of the facelifted 7 Series. Will it be called iB7? Bi7? Just Alpina i7? We've really got no idea. What we do know is that it will be available in at least one excellent brown color, as a tiny bit of bodywork can be seen peeking through the camouflage. Who doesn't love brown?