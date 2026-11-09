Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Cheated On His Marriage With An Alleged Spy

Happy Monday! It's November 9, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair, and rough times over at Tesla and SpaceX. We'll also look at dealerships sharing your most sensitive conversations with AI, and Toyota trying to get a break on tariffs.

If you'd like a recap of the latest auto news sent to your inbox each weekday, you can sign up for Jalopnik's free Morning Shift newsletter here.