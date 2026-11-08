AI is coming for all of us. Not necessarily in an apocalyptic world like "The Terminator" or "The Matrix," but by stealing jobs from truck drivers, astronauts, and even Jalopnik writers (despite what I read in the comments, I assure you we're all human beings — at least, for now). Not even drag racers are safe, thanks to a launch control system GM patented that not only automates the launch process, but even reads the countdown Christmas tree to time a perfect launch.

Patents can be wordy and cumbersome to read, but Road & Track sums this one up nicely. Some cars already have launch control systems, which can get you off the line as quickly as possible with the perfect balance of power and traction. Pair those systems with the cameras being used in cars today and the rest is a simple matter of programming.

The potential future tech uses the car's cameras to recognize the Christmas tree lights at a drag strip, and a prompt instructs the driver to activate launch control. This part works like normal, with the driver pressing the gas and brake pedals simultaneously. Once launch control is engaged, the driver removes their feet from the pedals, and the car takes over. It doesn't just use its onboard cameras to watch the lights and go on green, it initiates the launch process before the light is green, ensuring the car begins to move precisely when it's supposed to without red-lighting or launching too early. This is exactly the way I learned to do it, but a computer is going to be far more precise than my feet. I'm only human.