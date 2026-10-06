Oil Is Moving Through The Strait Of Hormuz, But It's A Dangerous Trip

Happy Tuesday! It's October 6, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as ChargePoint's attempts to keep up with EV sales. We'll also look at Porsche's pursuit of profits, and Lucid's construction backlog.

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