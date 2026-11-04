Last Night's Blue-Tomic Bomb Probably Blasted Away Musk's Tesla-SpaceX Merger Dreams

Voters delivered a stunning rebuke of Republicans and everything they stand for Tuesday night, taking control of both the House and the Senate in a wave of wins that just kept coming. Democrats kept winning, again and again, wave after wave. A bluekkake, if you will. And while that's great news for the stock market, the Middle East, healthcare, trans kids' safety, and so many other hugely important issues, voters also rejected Elon Musk and his billionaire meddling. We won't be able to get rid of him overnight, but at least Musk's dreams of a Tesla-SpaceX-Twitter-xAI merger are probably dead.

If you remember, Musk has long been reported to want his companies all under one roof to complete Tesla's tranformation into an AI/robotics company (or stop making cars without crashing the stock price). xAI already merged with Twitter and stuck Musk's antisemitism-spewing, CSAM-generating chatbot in Teslas, then merged with Spacex ahead of its IPO. As previously reported, Musk had then ordered Tesla to look at spinning off its China business to help his main division merge with SpaceX more easily. Musk also floated the possibility with investors, and one of the Trump administration's lasting legacies will be its love of corporate mergers, so it sounded plausible.

With Democrats winning control of both the House and the Senate, likely finishing with 258 Representatives and 55 (or 56!) Senators, the left doesn't just have power, it has a mandate from the voters to put a stop to everything the Trump administration is doing. Raskin will chair the House Judiciary Committee, Garcia will chair the House Oversight Committee, and both have promised investigations into any criminal activity that's taken place. That's not exactly fertile ground for a major corporate merger, especially after Musk attempted to inflame a race riot in Ireland, campaigned for Germany's Nazi-adjacent AfD party, and blew hundreds of millions of dollars trying to elect Republicans.

Yes, our friends over at the Tesla Takedown kept a running thread going last night, highlighting every race Musk lost and how much money he wasted. Nearly two dozen races, all won by Dems, even though a Republican billionaire tried to buy their elections. Per Vanity Fair, Musk dumped an eye-watering $474 million into this election, and he still got kicked in the nards. He could have given $50,000 to 9,400 people and still wasted less of his money.