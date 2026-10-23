Tesla Missed Profit Targets In Q3, But A SpaceX Merger Will Surely Help That

Tesla had a strange third quarter, all things considered. The Austin, Texas-based automaker reported better-than-expected Q3 results, but automotive revenue was markedly down. It caps off a brutal run for Tesla's stock, which is down nearly 15% year-to-date. Clearly, in an effort to pump those numbers up, CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of a merger between Tesla and his other company, SpaceX — calling it a "good idea" during that company's earnings call the day prior. From CNBC:

"I feel like I'm tap dancing through a minefield," Musk said on the call, responding to a question about a potential merger. Musk addressed the matter in his opening comments on the Tesla call, but didn't provide any additional information. "I think I said everything that should be said yesterday," he said.

Tesla's revenue was down slightly from a year earlier, when the company generated $28.24 billion. Its core automotive business, though, saw revenue decline 3% year-over-year to $20.56 billion in the quarter. Energy revenue also fell 16% to $2.88 billion. On the flipside, Tesla's services and other revenues saw a 33% gain to $4.61 billion.

Tesla blamed its lackluster automotive revenue and profits on lower average sales prices for its cars during the quarter, and trouble securing battery supplies to make enough vehicles to fulfill a backlog of orders. Net income attributable to common share holders plummeted 29% to $787 million, or 22 cents a share, from $1.11 billion, or 32 cents a share, a year earlier, Tesla said. The drop in profitability reflects a surge in spending on Optimus humanoid robots and other artificial intelligence initiatives. Capital expenditures more than doubled from a year earlier to $3.73 billion. Free cash flow plunged by 62% year over year to $1.53 billion, after Tesla turned free cash flow negative in the second quarter. Tesla said uptake of its FSD (Supervised), a partially automated driving system the company sells for $99 per month in the U.S., grew by 20 percentage points from the second quarter. Active FSD subscriptions increased 67% from a year earlier to 1.74 million. [...] Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's vice president of Autopilot, said on the earnings call that the company plans to give some customer cars access to its forthcoming FSD (Unsupervised) systems around the second quarter of next year. [...] Barring regulatory intervention and protectionism, Musk predicted that Tesla "will end up doing a majority of all passenger miles on Earth in any country where it is allowed to operate freely." Tesla said its auto sales in Canada, Japan, Taiwan and Australia hit new records during the quarter. However, the company has gotten meager growth out of its core market of late as Chinese EV makers such as BYD and Xiaomi gained popularity in Asia and Europe with affordable and innovative EVs. Tesla was also hit last year by the end of a federal EV tax credit.

Earlier this month, Tesla said vehicle sales in Q3 hit 486,532 units, which is about 2% below where they were last year. And the new (new) Tesla Roadster may not deliver the uplift the automaker hopes for, at least if Jalopnik readers' takes are anything to go by.

Things are weird over in Austin, and not in the sort of quirky, fun, endearing way the locals were hoping to maintain.