São Paulo Grand Prix Proves F1 Can Still Thrill In The Rain

Rain is often called the great equalizer in Formula 1, with slippery conditions making driver ability far more crucial to success than car performance. F1 rekindled its wet-weather magic on Sunday in São Paulo, Brazil. As the dominant Mercedes team faltered, 2025 champion Lando Norris showed poise through changing conditions to take his third victory this season. The weekend at Interlagos broke the recent trend of rain halting on-track action instead of shaking up the competitive order. Actually racing in the rain had become as rare as spotting a dodo bird in the wild.

Saturday previewed both sides of the wet-weather coin. After a heavy downpour delayed Q1 by more than an hour, fans were treated to one of the season's best qualifying sessions. Wily veterans Fernando Alonso and Nico Hülkenberg dragged their subpar equipment into Q3. They were joined in the final segment by Red Bull's often-scrutinized prospects Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar. In all, nine teams slotted into Q3's 10 spots.

An approaching storm cut the fight for pole into a one-lap shootout. Norris put his McLaren on provisional pole, and George Russell hoped to beat the lap time. However, the Mercedes driver was impeded by Williams' Alex Albon and reassured by his team that he could squeeze in a second lap. When heavy showers proved another run was impossible, Russell lashed out over the radio. Team principal Toto Wolff had to chime in to calm him down.