Red Bull Is Probably Going To Fire Liam Lawson After Just Two Races: Report

Lawson's highest finishing position this year was Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix where he finished twelfth. That doesn't sound so bad, it's just outside the points, of course. But when you consider that his position was improved by Fernando Alonso's brake failure retirement, Yuki Tsunoda's late race front wing failure, and three cars disqualified, it doesn't look good. Lawson finished more than three seconds behind Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar in the allegedly slower car.

"I think Liam still has got potential. We're just not realizing that at the moment," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "I think the problem for him is he's had a couple of really tough weekends. He's got all the media on his back and the pressure naturally grows in this business. I feel very sorry for him. You can see it's very tough on him at the moment."

The obvious candidate for the seat is Racing Bulls lead driver Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver was passed over for the seat, despite performing better than any teammate Red Bull could throw at him. The next race on the schedule is Tsunoda's home Japanese Grand Prix, however, and putting him in an unknown car could be a PR nightmare for the team if Tsunoda also fails to grip the Red Bull reins in a similar fashion to Lawson. According to Lawson, the Racing Bulls car is much easier to drive than the Red Bull is at the moment. Verstappen likes his car set up with a very sharp front end and a loose rear, which is quick if you can handle it, but many drivers struggle to extract the most of it like Verstappen obviously can.